The Marked Heart season 2 cast: who's who in the thriller series

The Marked Heart season 2 has arrived on Netflix, with the Spanish telenovela bringing even more twists and turns with it.

The international thriller follows Simón, who dives into the dangerous world of organ trafficking after his wife was murdered so that her heart could be transplanted into the wife of a rich man.

According to Netflix, the plot for the new season is: "After Zacarías discovers his wife, Camila, faked her death to get away from him, he’s infuriated. So he hatches a plan to get her back — and get revenge on Simón, who’s in love with Camila.

"Zacarías, whose wealth and connections provide him an in with the president and heavy support from a sinister organ-trafficking organization, intends to make Simón suffer just like he did when Camila’s life was threatened — and prove to Simón and Camila that he had no choice but to have Valeria killed."

But who are all the major players in The Marked Heart season 2? Here's everything you need to know...

Michel Brown as Simón

(Image credit: Netflix)

Simón is back following the devastating events of season 1, where he learned his wife Valeria was murdered and her heart was stolen for a transplant. This horrifying discovery changed his life and he's now heavily involved in the organ-trafficking organization.

He's played by Argentine actor and musician Michel Brown who is best known for his role in the hit soap opera Pasión de Gavilanes.

Margarita Muñoz as Valeria

(Image credit: Netflix)

Although Valeria died in season 1, she has still been a key character as she appears in flashbacks throughout The Marked Heart which gives more backstory to her life before the murder.

Margarita Muñoz is the real-life spouse of lead actor Michel Brown, and she has appeared in HBO Latinoamérica’s Sr. Ávila and telenovelas like Dueños del Paraíso and Generation Y.

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila

(Image credit: Netflix)

Camila is Simón’s new lover and the unknowing recipient of Valeria’s stolen heart, so she's a really integral part of the story. In season 1 she experienced flashbacks about Valeria's life and wanted to find out what happened to her.

Ana Lucía Domínguez is known for her roles in Pasión de Gavilanes, Señora Acero, and Netflix’s Who Killed Sara?

Sebastián Martinez as Zacarías

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zacarías is Camila’s wealthy husband who pays for the theft of Valeria’s heart and sets the wheels of the story in motion. Zacarías is a powerful political strategist who wields great influence over the upcoming election but he can't stop his wife from falling in love with Simón.

Actor Sebastián Martinez is known for his roles in Pa’ Quererte and Rosario Tijera.

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha

(Image credit: Netflix)

Samantha is Simón’s daughter and in season 1, we saw her getting wrapped up in a romance of her own after she saves a young man. She eventually gets drawn into the same organ-trafficking business that Samantha’s father is trying to destroy, which causes some complications which will continue into the second season.

Emiliani is fairly new to acting, but she has appeared in The Padre and had a main role on Netflix’s Always a Witch.

Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mariachi is the criminal responsible for Valeria’s death, and a henchman and enforcer crucial to his boss Sarmiento’s organ harvesting business. So he's a formidable character and one of the show's main antagonists returning in season 2.

Actor Moisés Arizmendi is no stranger to villains either! He was the main antagonist of telenovelas like El color de la pasión and Por amar sin ley, and a familiar face for fans of the genre.

Who else is in The Marked Heart season 2?