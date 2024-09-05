The Perfect Couple episode 2 recap: is Greer the killer?

The Perfect Couple is a high-class mystery series on Netflix that follows Amelia Sacks, a bride marrying into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families. But when a dead body appears on the beach just before the big day, secrets are revealed and everyone is a suspect.

Here is everything that happened in The Perfect Couple episode 2...

The second episode opens with Amelia, still in her wedding dress, at the police station having her foot bandaged. As she is being treated by the medic, she is having flashbacks to an argument she had the night before with Merritt on the beach, while in the present day she's muttering 'it's all my fault' to herself.

At Summerland, the Winburys' perfect Nantucket coastal home, there are police everywhere as they try to work out what happened to Merritt. Dan and Nikki are collecting evidence and find Merritt's phone washed up with some seaweed and a man's jacket which has been washed up further along the shore.

Meanwhile, Greer is on the phone doing damage control - telling everyone how devastated she is about Merritt's death while looking anything but.

In the kitchen Abby, who usually never lifts a finger and lets the house staff wait on her hand and food, spots a used glass in the sink and washes it up. When Nikki comes in to question her, she jumps, clearly up to no good, and pretends that she liked Merritt when asked about their friendship.

As Greer remains cool as a cucumber while she deals with the fallout of what has happened, Thomas is at the house's gate with Abby, talking to the police officers and asking them to remove their patrol cars from their drive. He tries to pay them off, but the police officer tells him it doesn't work like that and he storms off in a huff.

Later the family and house staff are going through all the wedding gifts, trying to decide what to return and we see Benji's little brother, Will, who is helping. He has a bandaged hand, which isn't addressed, but it is clearly giving him trouble.

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury with his cut hand. (Image credit: Netflix)

Amelia arrives home from the police station and everyone is telling her how sorry they are for her loss, however, some sound more sincere than others.

Greer hugs Amelia and tells her that whatever she needs she is here for her, but when Tag goes to comfort her, she walks straight past him, having another flashback to the night before with Merritt. Amelia and Merritt are arguing on the beach and it turns out that Merritt is wearing the $18,000 diamond bracelet and has been having an affair with Tag. Amelia is fuming that her best friend has been sleeping with her father-in-law-to-be and they argue.

Amelia goes to find her parents in their room for comfort, but her mum is very poorly and has taken a sedative and isn't very responsive. Bruce tries to comfort his daughter, but he isn't very good at saying the right things.

Meanwhile, Dan and Nikki are searching Merritt's room. Tag comes in offering them coffee, and he tells them that this was an accident and that he doesn't want his home treated like a crime scene. Nikki takes an instant dislike to him for interfering but Dan is more friendly and they chat like old pals, with Tag asking about Dan's daughter, even though he calls her Zoe instead of Chloe. When Tag has gone, Nikki asks why Dan is so nice to the locals, and he tells her 'You catch more flies with honey'.

Amelia comes downstairs to find everyone having a family meeting without her, and they have decided they need to release a press statement because of Greer's public status. They have agreed to label Metrritt's death as suicide, but Amelia is adamant her friend would never take her own life as she had so much to look forward to. But things only get worse when later Benji tells Amelia that his mom wants her to sign a non-disclosure agreement so she can't talk to anyone about their false press statement. Amelia is sickened by the thought but reluctantly signs it anyway.

Bruce and Karen comfort their grieving daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Shooter hasn't been seen all morning and Benji tracks him down in his room. He is acting strangely and Benji is suspicious that he's hiding something. Shooter agrees to come to the main house soon, but once Benji has gone he calls someone and leaves a voicemail telling them he needs to talk to them, before grabbing his wallet and passport and escaping out the back door of his room.

Dan and Nikki are discussing the case over a drink in a bar when they get a call to say Shooter's prints have been found on Merritt's phone. They go to question him but find he has legged it and is now on a boat trying to escape Nantucket. After a bit of a chase, they eventually corner him on the boat and march him off for questioning.

Dan and Nikki are trying to work out who killed Merritt. (Image credit: Netflix)

Thomas and Isabel are in a motel together having sex and it is revealed the pair are having an affair. Isabel holds all the cards, however, because when Abby calls Thomas's phone and he admits he is tempted to tell his wife he's in love with someone else, Isabel tells him this is just an affair and nothing more. Thomas says he is fed up with no one taking him seriously and that his dad won't give him a loan. Isabel tells him that Tag isn't generous, apart from in bed, and Thomas is grossed out by the thought of her sleeping with his dad.

Back at the house, Greer is called by the mysterious Broderick Graham again. She doesn't answer the call and we are still left wondering who this mysterious caller is. Tag turns up with some gin and tonics and things are frosty between them... mainly because Greer knows about Merritt and Tag has no idea.

Later Tag is drunk in his office and he calls Amelia in for a talk. She refuses to sit down, and he tells her he doesn't want things to be awkward between them. He knows that Merritt told her about the affair, but he doesn't admit to it... all he says is 'Merritt was a very special person'. But Amelia doesn't want to hear it and walks out.

Things are frosty between Greer and Tag. (Image credit: Netflix)

That night Amelia goes to the police station to speak to Nikki and Dan, but she sneaks in the back, not wanting anyone to see her there. She tells them that Tag was sleeping with Merritt, however, when they ask if there is anything else they need to know, she has another flashback to the night before and we learn that not only was Merritt sleeping with Tag, but she was also pregnant.

The episode ends with a flashback of Greer watching Merritt arrive at the house the day before the wedding and as she goes to hug Amelia, Greer sees the diamond bracelet that Tag bought on Merritt's wrist, confirming that she knew who her husband was having an affair with. Did Greer kill Merritt?

All episodes of The perfect Couple are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.