The Perfect Couple episode 4 recap: Amelia's big secret is revealed

The Perfect Couple is a high-class mystery series on Netflix that follows Amelia Sacks, a bride marrying into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families. But when a dead body appears on the beach just before the big day, secrets are revealed and everyone is a suspect.

Here is everything that happened in The Perfect Couple episode 3...

The fourth episode opens with the coastguard looking for Chloe and Will who took off on a sailing boat in a storm. It is now morning and the teenagers have been missing all night and everyone is very worried. While the search continues, Amelia is at the police station with Nikki, talking about the diamond bracelet that Tag gave to Merritt, which Amelia found in Will's secret hideout.

Amelia confirms to Nikki that Merritt had told Tag that she was pregnant and all about the NDAs that the family makes everyone sign. Just as she is telling the story of the French tutor, Mae, who tried to take her own life after an affair with Tag, there is a knock at the door and another police officer reveals that the teenagers have been found safe and well.

Nikki grills Amelia on why Shooter would try and run away from the island the morning after Merritt's death, and Amelia seems genuinely confused. There is a flashback to the day that Amelia and Shooter met for the first time, which was on a private airplane to Nantucket. It is just the two of them on the plane as Benji's been caught up at work and will join them later that day, Shooter seems sure that he has met Amelia somewhere before, but she says she can't remember.

When they arrive at Nantucket, no one is at the house and it is all shut up for the season. They comment on how cold it is in the house and there are no staff, so they go for a walk. While walking, Amelia asks how many times Shooter has been to Nantucket and he says he has been coming since his mum died when he was 14 and Benji invited him for the summer. Shooter tells Amelia he is sorry to hear that her mom is sick and she is grateful for the comment. Soon Shooter surprises Amelia by stripping off and going for a swim in the freezing sea... however, he manages to persuade her it is a good idea and she soon joins him.

Back in the present day, Nikki tells Amelia that Shooter has all sorts of powerful people on speed dial, and she seems surprised.

Dan isn't happy with Will. (Image credit: Netflix)

Will is being checked over at the cottage hospital after his night at sea, and a nurse is bandaging his bad hand. Dan comes in and launches into him about putting Chloe in danger and what he will do if Will ever puts his daughter in that sort of situation again. Will apologizes and soon Dan asks why he had Merritt's bracelet, and although Will is reluctant to tell him at first, he eventually explains.

In a flashback we see Will overhearing Merritt telling Tag she is pregnant, and Tag is pleased. But once their conversation is over, Will chases after Merritt and tells her that his dad will never leave his mum and that he will get some money from his trust fund in a few months and she can have that. Will explains that later he saw Merritt lose the bracelet on the beach and so he picked it up to give back to her as it looked expensive. He also admits that he cut his hand on an oyster knife, genuinely trying to open an oyster.

Will is brought home by the police, but while Greer is pleased to see him, everyone else lays into him about what he did and there is little love lost between the family.

Greer's mysterious caller, Broderick Graham, calls the house this time, and Abby answers the phone. But when she tells Greer who is calling she seems spooked and pretends she doesn't know who that is, while Tag and their housemaid, Gosia, look suspicious. We see Broderick in his motel room and he doesn't look pleased to have his call rejected once again.

Benji and Thomas have a fight. (Image credit: Netflix)

Amelia confronts Benji about the photos he has of Merritt, but he tells her that Merritt wanted him to paint her so gave him the images. Amelia seems happy with his explanation and asks him how long he has known about Merritt and Tag's affair. In a flashback we see Benji spot Merritt and Tag kissing by the pool, he tells Amelia in a voiceover that he asked Merritt to call it off because he knew his dad never would, but she stopped answering his phone calls.

He admits to Amelia that he didn't want her to find out because he isn't like his dad and he didn't want her to think he'd cheat. They promise there will be no more secrets between them, but as they hug, Amelia looks like she is hiding something.

In another flashback we see Amelia and Shooter on the day they met, having an indoor picnic in the Nantucket house, warming up in front of the fire after their swim. As they talk, Shooter remembers where he knows Amelia from and tells her they met on a train years ago when they both helped a woman who had dropped some jewelry. The pair share a moment, but Benji arrives and breaks the atmosphere.

Back in the present day, Tag interrupts Greer as she is working on her book launch the next day, she is frosty with him and when he asks if she 'wants to talk about it' she knows he means his affair with Merritt and tries him no. But in the end, they talk and he tells her he loves her, and they have sex. But afterward, when Greer is alone in her office, she looks like she is cooking up a plan.

In a flashback we see her chatting with Merritt on the night of the wedding rehearsal dinner and she tells her that she knows about her affair with Tag and that she needs to find her own man. Merritt seems to get the message, but when Abby arrives and interrupts by giving them both champagne, Greer realizes Merritt is pregnant when she makes up an excuse for not drinking it.

We learn that Shooter and Amelia have feelings for one another. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Benji and Thomas have a massive food fight, throwing wedding cake at one another, Greer goes to find Dan at a bar and tells him she has something for him. It is the receipt for the diamond bracelet that Tag gave Merritt. But also Dan reveals that they have got the toxicology report back for Merritt and it turns out she had a lot of sedatives in her system.

Later, Nikki and Dan arrive at the house to take Tag in for questioning at the station, while Amelia goes to see Shooter and admits to him that in another life they could have been happy together, He tells her to look him in the eye and say she doesn't want him, but she can't and they kiss... just as Benji walks in. He is fuming at what he sees and punches the wall.

All episodes of The perfect Couple are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.