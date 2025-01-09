The Pitt episode 1 recap: Meet Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch a man haunted by demons working in a hellish hospital

The Pitt episode 1 is the opening of this exciting new series on Max , starring veteran actor Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch. An ambulance makes its way through Pittsburgh, past Dr Michael. He enters the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. It's 7 am and the waiting room is already heaving with injured people and crying babies.

The Pitt unfolds in real-time, depicting the entirety of Robby’s shift, as he deals with a never-ending stream of patients that come into the emergency room, the inner-politics of the hospital, all while teaching a new group of medical students and interns.

Here’s what happens in The Pitt episode 1.

The Night Before

Robby talks to Dr. Jack Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) on the roof, who is struggling after a brutal night in the emergency room. He tried to save a veteran who was hit by a drunk driver and died. He’s written a letter for the veteran’s family. Jack reminds Robby he has interns and med students today. One of them, Dr King (Taylor Dearden), tells Robby that she’s excited for the day. Abbott tries to puncture her optimism.

Meeting the interns

Robby tells the gathered interns and students that the Pitt is always packed, mostly with people who are sometimes waiting days for beds — beds are a precious commodity in the hospital. Robby tells them to be quick and efficient with their write ups, and to keep an eye on the waiting room, so they can make sure that no-one dies out there. Dr Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) and Dr Langdon (Patrick Ball) are the senior residents. The interns report to them. They report to Robby.

The rest of the staff

Nurse Leader Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) checks on Dr. Collins, who is suffering from morning sickness in a cubicle. She asks Collins to give Robby a pass today if he's a bit prickly, as it’s the anniversary of his predecessor Adamson’s death.

Robby is asked whether the hospital is going to be sold. He says they’re always being threatened with closure.

Later, hospital administrator Gloria (Michael Hyatt) confronts Robby about the happiness of patients who come to the hospital. Only 8% of them would recommend the hospital. Robby says the hospital isn’t a Taco Bell, then blames the nursing shortage. Gloria also tells Robby to stop calling it the Pitt, because it’s a derogatory name. She then says that Robby needs to up his game, or step aside.

Good Samaritan

42-year-old male Sam is admitted unconscious, with a big bleeding gash on his head. He stopped the suicide attempt of a woman who tried to jump onto a train. The woman’s right leg has been ripped open after the train ran over her foot. She doesn’t speak English, so they’re unable to get her name or details.

A police officer tells Robby that she was possibly pushed, rather than it being a suicide. No-one knows if Sam will wake-up. Later, Collins learns that the woman is from Nepal.

Javadi makes a bad first impression

When readjusting the leg, Javadi (Shabana Azeez), a med-student, collapses. She tries to cover it, but Robby tells her to rest and get water, as that’s protocol. Two med-students bet whether Javadi will make it through the rest of the day.

Javadi apologizes for the inconvenience of her collapse. When Robby tries to baby her, she says she doesn’t need special treatment. Robby says that he’s her responsibility. They’re then interrupted by the arrival of Eileen Shamsi (Deepti Gupta), a surgical consultant. Eileen says she’s there to see her daughter, who just so happens to be Javadi. Eileen overhears Javadi being called crash by another med-student, but Javadi lies and says they’re calling her crush because she’s crushing it, then leaves abruptly.

Javadi tells fellow med student Santos (Isa Briones) to stop calling her crash, who says it’s just a joke.

Looks are deceiving

Otis, a very fit runner who collapsed while exercising, suddenly crashes. They get his pulse back, but he keeps on dropping in and out of consciousness. Robby gives Otis an injection of glucose, which Collins tries to talk him out of. It works, though. Robby pulls Collins to one side and asks if she’s annoyed at him. She says not everything is about him. Otis is told to be kinder to himself. He promises he won’t let it happen again.

But Otis starts crashing again. There’s too much fluid around his heart. They make an immediate incision, then Collins suctions the fluid out, which saves Otis.

More patients

Several pensioners are brought into the hospital in row. Langdon explains that they arrive every day around 7.30am after the nursing homes do their bed checks. When an elderly woman with a do-not-resuscitate order dies, Robby says they always take a moment to remember the person who perished. Langdon impatiently wants to leave, while med student Whitaker (Gerran Howell)’s phone interrupts the silence.

Dr McKay (Fiona Dourif) inspects Sheri, who burned her hand severely. Her two kids are in the room with her, and they have school to get to. She says she’ll be patched up and omitted as soon as possible. But McKay thinks they’re actually unhoused.

Dr King can’t wake up Tyler, a fatigued four-year-old who is usually very active. King can’t figure out what they’re missing. When Langdon looks at his vitals, he goes to inspect his mouth. He finds candy in there. The father remembers that his wife’s brother gave him some pot gummies. Tyler consumed them and the mother is furious at the father.

After Whitaker inspects a patient and diagnoses him with a gallstone, a nurse has to remind him to get an EKG, as heart attacks can first emerge because of abdominal pain.

A bigger problem

A woman can’t stop vomiting. Javadi and McKay ask the woman’s son David various questions, but he doesn’t seem interested or concerned. McKay wonders if it’s elder abuse. She asks Robby to provide a fresh set of eyes. The woman admits to making herself sick so that David would bring her there. She says he needs professional help, as he’d written a list of girls he wants to hurt and eliminate. She’s afraid he’s troubled. But because he’s 18 and would have to admit himself to psychiatric care.

Robby asks for the hospital social worker Kiara to check on David. But he remains apathetic. When they ask him too many intrusive questions, David storms out. Robby follows him out of the hospital onto the street, but David runs away.

When Robby returns to the hospital, and walks through the still heaving waiting room, he starts to feel overwhelmed. We flashback to the pandemic. All of the doctors are in hazmat suits. Robby is told that Adamson’s pulse has just dropped rapidly. He looks around, unsure of what to do, as the Pitt is full of stricken patients.