The Tourist season 2 cast: who's who

Jamie Dornan leads The Tourist season 2 cast as Elliot Stanley returns home to Ireland — only to find himself on the run again!

One of the most-watched British dramas of 2022, the first installment saw the mysterious Irishman losing his memory in a car crash, before being pursued across the Australian Outback by men who were determined to kill him.

With the help of local police officer Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) he managed to escape with his life, but was shocked when he finally learned he’d been part of a ruthless drug smuggling operation before his accident.

Elliot and Helen have found romance as this much-anticipated six-part sequel begins and she joins him when he heads home in a bid to discover the truth about his roots...

Who's who in the The Tourist season 2 cast

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

Jamie Dornan plays Elliot Stanley (Image credit: BBC)

After his suicide attempt in season one, Elliot has since found solace in running away from his past problems, traveling around the world with Helen, and living in the here and now. Yet, when Helen suggests that they go to Ireland, Elliot is both intrigued and concerned — worried that they’ll continue to uncover ugly truths about his past, but unable to leave his questions behind. As the series unfolds, Elliot begins to question whether anything can truly remain in the past.

Where else I have I seen Jamie Dornan? The Northern Irish star found fame after playing a serial killer in BBC One drama The Fall, before signing on to play Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise. His other big screen roles have included The Siege of Jadotville, A Private War and Oscar-nominated 2021 movie Belfast.

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Danielle Macdonald plays Helen Chambers (Image credit: BBC)

Despite having left her home and job to be with Elliot and travel the world, Helen’s detective instincts are never far from the surface. She loves Elliot, but cannot escape the lurking feeling in the back of her mind — who was he before the accident, and what did he do? Helen will have to make a choice, to put the past behind her and accept Elliot for who he is, or realise that perhaps she may not always have the answers she wants.

Where else I have I seen Danielle Macdonald? The Australian star is known for her lead roles as Patricia "Patti" Dombrowski in the drama film Patti Cake$ and Willowdean Dickson in Dumplin'. She has also appeared in Bird Box, Skin and Netflix series Unbelievable.

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Conor MacNeill plays Detective Ruairi Slater (Image credit: BBC)

Ruairi is a broken man, battling with loneliness and struggling to stay afloat. That is until he meets Helen. A police officer himself, he’s constantly keen to impress her and is blown away by her dogged determination to seek out the truth. Yet, his close relationship to Helen causes his own secrets to come to light, which Ruairi quickly realises he must protect at any cost.

Where have I seen Conor MacNeill before? The Northern Irish star is best known for his role as Kenny Kilblane in the BBC Two and HBO series Industry. He also appeared alongside Jamie Dornan in Belfast and The Siege of Jadotville, which having roles in British dramas No Offence and The Sixth Commandment.

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

(Image credit: BBC)

Niamh is the fierce and ruthless head of the Cassidys, a family that has rivalled and fought with the McDonnell family for generations. Though her power in the area is dwindling, Niamh is fuelled by the rage she holds for the McDonnells, having lost many family members to their hands over the years. When Elliot returns to Ireland, old resentments rise to the surface, and Niamh realises that this turf war still has many battles to come.

Where else have I seen Olwen Fouéré? The Irish star has appeared in blockbuster movies such as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Northman, while having roles in shows such as Brassic and Derry Girls.

Mark Mckenna as Fergal McDonnell

(Image credit: BBC)

Fergal is the youngest McDonnell, and as a result cares little for the generational feud that came before him. Fergal is soft and uninterested in violence — a disposition that means he has grown up alienated from the other men in his family. Instead, Fergal is content in his own thoughts, and the curious world around him – particularly enthralled with Elliot’s amnesia.

Where have I seen Mark Mckenna before? The Irish actor is most famous for his role in coming-of-age drama Sing Street and has also appeared in US teen drama One Of Us Is Lying.

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell

(Image credit: BBC)

Donal is the eldest of the three McDonnell siblings and seems to have a particular hatred for Elliot Stanley, due to a terrible crime he committed against his family in the past. But what was it? After kidnapping Elliot with his brother and sister, he's determined to get his revenge.

Where else have I seen Diarmaid Murtagh? The Irish actor portrayed Leif in the 2013 historical drama television series Vikings, Dimitri in Dracula Untold and Captain Harpen in The Monuments Men.

Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell

(Image credit: BBC)

Orla is the voice of reason among the three McDonnell siblings and often has to reign in Donal when he's in danger of losing his temper. Rather than kill Elliot she think it's important to stick to the plan, but will she be able to keep control of Donal and Fergal, while keeping Elliot under lock and key?

Where else have I seen Nessa Matthews? The Irish actor has previously starred in short films HEN, Rehab and Neon.

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

(Image credit: BBC)

Frank is the cold, calm and authoritative patriarch of the McDonnells. Respectful of history and the past, Frank takes a more considerate approach to the Cassidy feud, keen to avoid further bloodshed where possible. Despite this, when pushed to the brink, and with the return of Elliot to Ireland, Frank never backs down from fighting fire with fire.

Where have I seen Francis Magee before? The Irish star played member of the Night's Watch, Yoren, in Game of Thrones and has had roles in TV shows such as Black Mirror, Kin, City of Vice and No Angels. His film credits include Sahara and Layer Cake.

