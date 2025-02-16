These are the 5 best Apple TV Plus shows according to Rotten Tomatoes — and there's no place for Slow Horses!

If you ask Apple TV Plus fans what their favorite show on the streaming service is, you'll probably get one of a handful of predictable picks.

Slow Horses, Severance, Ted Lasso; there are some cult hit shows on Apple's streaming service. However you might be surprised to find out that none of those are actually the streamers' most popular shows; the top five will actually surprise you.

By top five, I mean the highest-rated Apple TV Plus shows according to their Rotten Tomatoes rating. To make this list I haven't just looked through the countless series that have got perfect critic scores from a small handful of reviews. There are loads of those!

Instead, to better represent popularity, I've picked the shows which have the highest combined critics and audience rankings. The below five shows are the only ones which have a combined score of about 190 (out of 200) to show that they're loved by everyone equally.

The following is in ascending order, so the final show is Apple's highest-rated overall. And after that I'll let you know where some of your favorites may rank.

5. Pachinko

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We start with Pachinko, which over its two seasons has earnt a 98% critics' rating and 93% audience rating.

Set in Korea and Japan throughout most of the 20th century, Pachinko follows a Korean family across multiple generations. We see them escape Japanese-ruled Korea to Japan and try to survive against discrimination in this new country.

Viewers rate Pachinko for being a touching across its characters while also handling the scope of its story well.

4. Black Bird

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

An under watched but well-loved thriller series, Black Bird like Pachinko has a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes but a higher audience score at 95%.

The series is based on a true story (and in particular, based on a memoir written by its protagonist). It's about an imprisoned drug and gun dealer who's offered to have his sentence reduced if he can befriend a serial killer and convince him to confess to more killings. Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser play the lead roles.

Black Bird is popular thanks to its performances and also the murky moral waters it swims in, while also simply being a gripping prison drama.

=2. Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Our only docuseries on the list is Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker. It has a perfect audience score at 100% and a high critic score at 94%.

The two-part series follows the rise of German tennis player Boris Becker, as well as his later controversies, Djokovic coaching, convictions and imprisonment.

Viewers love Boom! Boom! for how it makes a lot of sense to viewers whether or not they know anything about tennis, showing a classic rise-and-fall story. It's quite long, despite only having two episodes.

=2. Drops of God

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Drawing with Boris Becker as the second highest-rated Apple TV Plus show is Drops of God; unlike the tennis doc it's the critics' score that's perfect here, while the audience rates this series at 95%.

Drops of God is about a woman who is poised to inherit a wine empire from her deceased and estranged father, however he's set her a challenge to earn it in which she has to beat the man's protégé. Over three rounds tests she must prove herself as the expert in wine over this literal expert, which is hard given that she's never drunk it before.

Critics loved Drops of God thanks it acting as a love letter to oenology (that's the study of wines) while also simply being a well-made drama. A second season is on the way, which will give some incentive to check it out.

1. Midnight Family

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus' highest-rated TV show, with a perfect critics' score and 96% audience score, is the Mexican series Midnight Family.

Inspired by a documentary, the series is about a family in Mexico City which owns its own ambulance. Medical student Marigaby works with her father and two brothers to solve problems during the night, even when it becomes hard to live these two lives.

Praise of Midnight Family calls it a refreshing spin on the dime-a-dozen medical shows you see on TV, while maintaining an exciting tone throughout.

What about...?

So if you're wondering "what about X show?" here are a few of Apple's other popular shows; I'll share the full score before the critics' and audience score, and I'll limit this list to series with multiple seasons or it could go on for ages!