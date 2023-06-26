Through My Window: Across the Sea cast: who's who in the romantic sequel

Through My Window: Across the Sea is available to stream on Netflix now.

Through My Window: Across the Sea is the anticipated sequel to the Spanish romance movie which followed the lives of star-crossed teen lovers Raquel and Ares.

The duo was first drawn together by a shared Wi-Fi signal which was the catalyst for a fiery romance, and now we pick up when they simply can't get enough of each other. But is there some drama in store?

The plot reads: "Ares is morosely nearing the end of his first year of med school in Stockholm, while an equally emo Raquel is back in Spain, daydreaming through her college classes. Both are glued to their phone screens, which are filled with near-constant texts from each other."

It adds: "Ares suddenly showing up on Raquel’s campus becomes more than just the fantasy she’s been conjuring all semester: When he actually does appear, whisking her off for an impromptu getaway at his family’s lavish coastal vacation house, they don’t waste any time getting physical. But the weekend that unfolds — with stunning seas, secret affairs, surprise guests and plenty of innuendo involving ice cream cones — is one neither could have anticipated."

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of the Netflix movie Through My Window: Across the Sea...

Clara Galle as Raquel Mendoza

(Image credit: Netflix)

While pining for her boyfriend, Raquel has completed a draft of a novel called Through My Window. However, this seems to be interfering with her studies as she's now in her first year of University and gets repeatedly reprimanded for texting during lectures. But she's given the chance to send her manuscript to a publisher, which could change everything.

She's played by Clara Galle, a model and actor who is best known for her recurring role in the TV series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres.

Julio Peña Fernández as Ares Hidalgo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Raquel's boyfriend Ares is spending his first year of medical school in Stockholm feeling homesick. He's glued to his phone and misses everything about his hometown, mostly Raquel. Impulsively, he decides to go and visit her in person.

Julio Peña Fernández has had recurring roles in the TV shows Berlin and Bia.

Natalia Azahara as Daniela

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniela is Raquel’s best friend and is having an affair with Apolo Hidalgo. She is terribly protective of Raquel and rushes to find their mutual friend Yoshi when she hears word of Ares’ return, anticipating a crisis.

Natalia Azahara has starred in the horror mystery movie Estación Rocafort.

Hugo Arbués as Apolo Hidalgo

Hugo is the youngest Hidalgo brother and is described as being "sweet and shy", he is very much in love with Daniela and lets her show him the ropes, although this could be more dangerous than it originally seems.

Hugo Arbués has starred in The Warning, The Ministry of Time and the series Madres. Amor y Vida.

Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pink-haired Yoshi is one of Raquel's friends. When Ares arrives back in Spain to whisk Raquel away during her studies, it becomes evident that his plan to intervene is motivated by far more than loyalty, because Yoshi’s got a massive crush on Raquel.

Actor, singer, and dancer Guillermo has appeared in TV shows such as Les de l’Hoquei, White Lines and If I Hadn’t Met You.

Andrea Chaparro as Vera

(Image credit: Netflix)

Newcomer Vera is one of Ares’ classmates in Stockholm and she seems to know an awful lot about him. But is she just a friend or is she hiding something from Raquel?

Andrea Chaparro is a singer, model, and actor who has had roles in Netflix shows such as Have a Nice Day, Rebelde, and The House of Flowers.