When is Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 out?

Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 left us on a huge cliffhanger and now fans are keen to see how the Netflix horror season will wrap things up after Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) was taken in by the newest villain Vecna.

In the final moments of Stranger Things season 4, episode 7 Nancy summons the strength to take control of the vision and get into Vecna’s memories as well, where we learn more about his backstory and the fact he used to be Henry Creel before his horrifying transformation.

Henry also had connections to Eleven, as he was the very first test subject at Hawkins Lab, and Eleven inadvertently sent him into the Upside Down after his murderous rampage killed several doctors and test subjects, so Vecna as he is now known could be the gang's most personal villain yet as there's some history between them, and the final showdown is upon us.

Season 4, volume 2 has a lot of questions to answer with the biggest one surrounding Nancy's fate at the hands of Vecna. He's already slaughtered many people, but in an emotional scene we saw Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escape his grasp thanks to her favorite Kate Bush track, so is Nancy able to break free herself?

With all that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 as well as the confirmed fifth season...

When is Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 on Netflix?

Thankfully fans don't have to wait too long for more Stranger Things, as volume 2 is right around the corner and will be released on July 1. There are only two episodes in the second instalment, but don't worry, as they're feature-length and have a combined runtime of four hours!

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said that season 4 is "nearly twice the length of any previous season" so the story is huge this time around, which is why they made the decision to split it into two volumes.

But if you just can't wait, there's a minute-long teaser for volume 2 which gives us a glimpse of what's to come, and you can watch that below...

What do we know about Stranger Things season 5?

So far, we don't have a confirmed release date for Stranger Things season 5 but we do know it will be the final season and will conclude the epic Hawkins saga.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming season, the Duffer brothers said: "Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

As soon as more information is released around season 5, we'll be sure to let you know as we're waiting on confirmed episode lengths.

All episodes of Stranger Things are available exclusively on Netflix with season 4 concluding on July 1.