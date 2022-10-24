Where was 28 Days Haunted filmed? All the spooky locations revealed

If you're looking for some creepy Halloween viewing, 28 Days Haunted is a new reality series that explores paranormal activity across the US by visiting some of the most haunted locations on the map.

While fictional horror movies are good, nothing quite beats the thrill that comes with a "based on true events" tagline, and the series takes a look at three locations that have well-documented "dark histories" behind them.

We're no strangers to paranormal shows such as Ghost Hunters and Most Haunted, but in this mini-series, we focus on three separate spooky locations where paranormal investigators attempt to live in each place for 28 days to see if they can find any evidence of ghostly goings-on.

You'd be forgiven for wanting to check in to a peaceful, non-haunted hotel, but if you are curious about the filming locations in Netflix's 28 Days Haunted, we've got them right here.

So scroll down to learn all about the locations featured in 28 Days Haunted...

Where was 28 Days Haunted filmed?

The Lumber Baron Inn, Denver, Colorado

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lumber Baron Inn (opens in new tab) is a historic Victorian mansion and active bed and breakfast located at 2555 West 37th Avenue in Denver, Colorado and it's got a very spooky history. The property dates back to 1890.

While people still choose to stay here and even have weddings on its grounds, The Lumber Baron Inn is said to be haunted as it is reportedly the site of the unsolved murders of two teenage girls in 1970, as The Denver Post reports.

Due to its history, the bed and breakfast is the subject of a book called Lumber Baron Inn: Denver’s Mystery Mansion (opens in new tab), by Denver historian Phil Goodstein, which delves more into what makes this place so haunted.

In 28 Days Haunted, paranormal investigators Shane Pittman and Ray Causey, along with sensitive Amy Parks stayed at this inn to see what they could find.

Madison Dry Goods Country Store, North Carolina

(Image credit: Netflix)

Madison Dry Goods Country Store is located at 104 W Murphy Street in Madison, North Carolina, and has been in business since January 1995. The shop is still active and a popular tourist spot, but it's also a point of interest for paranormal investigators.

Rockingham Now reports that the shop was once a hotel and a funeral home, and was used to prepare the bodies of the Lawson family, who were murdered on Christmas Day in 1929. The case was a familicide and saw Charles Lawson killing all but one of his family members.

In 28 Days Haunted, fifth-generation psychic medium Brandy Miller, and demonologist Jereme Leonard team up to stay at the store and document their time there.

Captain Grant’s Inn, Preston, Connecticut

(Image credit: Netflix)

Captain Grant’s Inn is a national historic bed and breakfast that was built in 1754. It is now a four-star hotel and people enjoy staying there, but it still has a haunted past and a few ghosts are said to reside there.

The hotel's owner Carol Matsumoto wrote a book called The Ghosts of Captain Grant’s Inn (opens in new tab) which discusses various spirits associated with the property. One of these is believed to be Mercy Adelaide, the wife of the property’s 19th-century owner, and it's said the room named after her has the highest level of paranormal activity.

Psychic medium Sean Austin and tech gurus Nick Simons and Aaron G. Thompson spent time there for 28 Days Haunted.

28 Days Haunted is streaming exclusively on Netflix now.