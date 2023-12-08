Who narrates World War II: From the Frontlines? How many episodes are there? All your questions answered

World War II: From the Frontlines is a docu-series that Netflix says "brings WWII to life like never before".

It makes use of enhanced archival footage and contributions from voices on all sides of the conflict to tell the story of the global conflict and give insights into some of the war's defining moments.

But who narrates World War II: From the Frontlines? And how many episodes are there? Get answers to these questions and more below.

Who narrates World War II: From the Frontlines?

Netflix has drafted in some award-winning talent to narrate the historical series in the form of BAFTA and Golden Glove award-winning actor, John Boyega.

Boyega is widely known for playing the role of Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and for playing Moses in Joe Cornish's sci-fi comedy, Attack the Block. More recently, he has featured in Small Axe, The Woman King and They Cloned Tyrone.

How many episodes of World War II: From the Frontlines are there?

World War II: From the Frontlines is comprised of six episodes in total. Episodes range from 42 to 56 minutes long.

What is in episode 1, 'The Master Race'?

The first episode covers the period between 1939 and 1940, including the invasion of Poland, marking the beginning of the conflict.

What is episode 2, "'World Domination'?

Episode 2 focuses on the development of the conflict in 1941, including "Operation Barbarossa", the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union.

What is in episode 3, 'Turning Point'?

As the title suggests, the third episode covers 1942, including The Battle of Stalingrad, the decisive battle wherein Soviet Forces inflicted a huge blow to the German Army.

What is in episode 4, 'Fortress Europe'?

World War II: From the Frontlines' fourth episode covers the year 1943, when the Allies changed up their tactics to gain a foothold in "Fortress Europe".

What is in episode 5, 'Invasion'?

The fifth episode covers the year 1944, when Allied forces planned the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe, as well as covering the D-Day landings to take back France.

What is in episode 6, 'Last Stand'?

The final episode of World War II: From the Frontlines covers the conflict's conclusion in 1945. Chiefly, it explores the push to Berlin and the conflict between Japan and the US, including the invention of the atomic bomb.

Who directed World War II: From the Frontlines?

Netflix lists Rob Coldstream as From the Frontlines' director. Coldstream is a director, producer and Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, and has previously worked on The Trump Show, Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, The Last Days of Anne Boleyn and John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial.