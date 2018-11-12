Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs. Roku Streaming Stick+

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K has nearly every spec you want in a streaming device. Really, the only thing missing is YouTube and YouTube TV, thanks to a feud with Google.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $29.99 View Deal at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos New and improved remote control Great price Doesn't play nice with Google video

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku is inexpensive and easy to use. The Streaming Stick+ has easy access to YouTube and YouTube TV, but lacks support for Dolby Vision HDR.

Roku Streaming Stick+ $39 View Deal at Amazon 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Easy to use Has nearly every service available Lacks Dolby Vision support

Choosing between the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick+ really is more about choosing an ecosystem than hardware. There's near-parity between the two products, and the real question is about which trade-off you want to make.

Pick your stick ...

For most folks, one of these two devices is what we'd recommend if you're going with a basic streaming stick over either Amazon or Roku's top-of-the-line offerings. (Actually, I argue that the Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's too-of-the-line offering .)

They're nearly in line when it comes to specs. Really the only difference you need to know about is that the Roku Streaming Stick+ doesn't have support for the Dolby Vision flavor of HDR. It still does HDR 10, but Dolby Vision is just better . If your TV supports Dolby Vision, then you want your streaming device to also support Dolby Vision.

Fire TV

Stick 4K Roku

Streaming Stick+ Price $49 $59 OS Fire TV OS Roku OS Resolution 4K 4K Dolby Vision Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes HDR 10 Yes Yes Wifi 802.11ac 802.11ac Ethernet No No SD card No No

The other side of the trade-off coin, however, comes on the services side. Roku has pretty much every streaming service available. That includes Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV. But Roku doesn't do HDHomerun, if that's what you rely on for over-the-air TV.

Amazon Fire TV, on the other hand, doesn't do YouTube or YouTube TV, because it's still fighting with Google. That's probably not a deal-breaker for most folks, but it is something to know going in.

Me? I'd recommend either one of these sticks. Dolby Vision is important if you've got a TV that does Dolby Vision. And YouTube TV is important if you use YouTube TV.

In other words, pick the one that works best for you, and it'll work best for you.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV's best



This is the Fire TV you want to buy.



If you're going with Amazon Fire TV, this is the stick you want to get. Full stop.



$29.99 View Deal at Amazon 177 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆