Best answer: Yes, you can find the latest emerging musicians on Baeble Music through their app in the SmartCast app store. This app is available directly on the TV or via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV.

The next big thing

There are so many choices out there when it comes to music streaming services, but one, in particular, strives to be the source for up-and-coming artists: Baeble Music. While they have an app for your phone to listen to and watch their curated videos, but wouldn't it be nice to do so on your Vizio TV? Thankfully, you can. Baeble Music is a music platform that is based in Brooklyn and curates high quality and originally produced videos with no accounts, subscriptions, or fees to access.

With well-trained eyes focused on emerging music scenes, Baeble crafts unique, narrative portraits of prominent and up-and-coming artists and bands. Through its full-length concert videos and intimate sessions, Baeble is revolutionizing the way music is consumed by providing free front-row tickets to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Baeble Music offers so many videos from concerts to interviews with some of the most exciting artists on the move like Daya and Bazzi. Plus, it features videos for some of the biggest hits, such as Justin Bieber's Yummy or Kendrick Lamar's Love. Watching on the biggest screen in your house seems like it could be a match made in heaven. If you're worried that getting Baeble Music's fabulous content onto your Vizio TV will be difficult, well, you're in luck because it couldn't be easier.

Time to rock!

Watching everything from Baeble Music, from the newest artists on the scene to the megastars, onto your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be done directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Baeble Music app . Download and install it. Find a video that suits your mood and jam out!

Another way to catch awesome videos on your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the Baeble Music app from your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the Baeble Music app . Download and install it. When you're done, tap on a station that you want to hear. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can catch up on all your favorite artist's concerts, interview, hit songs, or maybe even discover a new favorite with Baeble Music on your Vizio SmartCast television.

