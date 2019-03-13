How to listen to Apple Music on Amazon Fire TV

Apple Music is now available on Amazon Fire TV. Sort of. It's actually the Apple Music Alexa Skill — the same as what you'd use to listen to Apple Music on an Amazon Echo speaker. And given that a Fire TV is basically an Alexa with a big-ol' display attached to it, this kind of all makes sense. There's no app, just the Alexa Skill. (And you'll of course need a subscription to Apple Music .) Here's how to hook things up and listen to Apple Music on Amazon Fire TV:

Visit the Apple TV Alexa Skill in a browser or the Alexa app. Click the "Enable" button to enable the skill. Sign in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID. Allow the Access Request. Optional: You can choose Apple Music as the default music provider for Alexa, if you want. Pick up the Fire TV remote, hit the mic button, and tell Fire TV to "Play Apple Music."

That's it. You'll now be able to tell Alexa to play Apple Music on the Fire TV, just as you would an Amazon Echo speaker.

