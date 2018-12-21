Best answer: Yes, the Logitech Harmony Elite can be used with all Apple TV models. With the two latest Apple TVs, it defaults to IR and skips the keyboard, unless you turn on Beta support for the Harmony Hub.

Harmony becomes Elite

The Logitech Harmony Elite is one of the most advanced universal remotes ever created. It integrates with both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. It works with over 250,000 devices across entertainment and smart home categories, which means it has wide support.

If you're considering the Harmony Elite, you may want a clear answer on support for your tvOS devices. Can you use a Logitech Harmony Elite remote with Apple TV?

Many ways to connect it to Apple TV

The Logitech Harmony Elite is compatible with all models of Apple TV. The Logitech Harmony Elite is a package that includes the advanced remote, Harmony Hub, and support for the Harmony app. It can control devices a variety of ways, including IR signals, Wi-Fi, or pairing via Bluetooth.

The Logitech Harmony Elite remote primarily uses IR to control all four generations of Apple TV. IR, or Infrared, remotes use invisible lights to send instructions or codes to a device. Both the Harmony Elite remote control itself and the included Harmony Hub with IR blasters can be used to send IR commands to any model of Apple TV.

Connecting your Logitech Harmony Elite to your Apple TV is easy. First, make sure your Apple TV and Harmony Elite have both completed the basic setup process and are ready to use.

Using the Harmony App, select Menu , then choose Harmony Setup . Select Add/Edit Devices & Activities , then choose Devices . Tap the Add Device button. Select to scan for Wi-Fi devices. Once it finds your Apple TV, select it and follow the prompts to create your Watch Apple TV Activity.

Bluetooth Keyboard issues on newer models

The Logitech Harmony Elite can also pair via Bluetooth to enable keyboard support. This can be useful for entering text to search or for logging in to some apps. However, there is an issue with Bluetooth keyboard support on the Apple TV 4th Gen (2015) and Apple TV 4K models. According to Logitech, Apple doesn't allow pairing with multiple keyboards on these models, so Logitech decided to default to IR for these models to avoid interference or confusion.

You can turn on support for a keyboard through the Logitech Harmony Elite Hub by pairing it with either one of these devices. When you pair, the manufacturer will come up as Harmony Beta and the model will be Test Apple TV. This is a clue that the setup might not be perfect, but that it might get some future improvements. Also, be aware that this will un-pair other keyboards you had used with your Apple TV.

Logitech Harmony Elite Our pick



One remote to rule them all



The Logitech Harmony Elite is more than just a universal remote. It's a system, complete with remote, hub and an app, to give you customized command all of your smart devices and entertainment gear, including Apple TV.



$249.99 View Deal at Best Buy 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆