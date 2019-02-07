Does Hulu work on Nintendo Switch?
By Roy Delgado
Best answer: Yes, Hulu works on the Nintendo Switch. The Switch supports the latest Hulu app, so you can use it to watch Hulu's On Demand library and Live TV, along with every feature and add-on.
Two Transformers
Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. It's a streaming service transformer that can change from a catalog of popular TV shows and movies to a live TV streaming service or even become an a la carte manager of premium channels like Showtime and HBO.
Nintendo created a phenomenon in the video game marketplace when it released the Switch. The Switch, like Hulu, can also change form, smoothly transforming from a tablet-style mobile game machine into a living room game console connected to your big screen. Fans love the Switch so much for its portability that they want to keep using it for more than just games. Streaming services have appeared on the console slowly but surely, but does that include Hulu?
Yes, Hulu works on the Nintendo Switch, in every shape and form.
The Latest Hulu app
The Latest Hulu app is running on the Switch. The Latest app has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage's look and feel, which is good news considering some consoles and devices don't have the latest version. It also supports all of the latest features, including:
- Multiple Profiles
- My Stuff
- Premium Add-ons
- Live TV
- DVR
So now that you know you'll be able to Switch-up how you watch Hulu, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We're big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a seven day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from Pokémon to the superb Property Brothers !
