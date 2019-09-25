Is Dove Channel available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can watch free ad-supported — or use a paid tier to avoid ads and get a wider video selection — family-friendly content through the Dove app, which you can get directly through the SmartCast app store or via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV.

Fun for the whole family: Dove Channel (From $5/mo. at Dove Channel)

Flying high with safe content

Vizio televisions have a lot of programming and viewing options. This is especially true if you have a SmartCast enabled set. Vizio has a dedicated app store full of video streaming providers that can be downloaded and accessed directly using your TVs remote.

Dove Channel happens to be one of the apps available through the SmartCast app store. Dove Channel is a curated video service of family-friendly content that is reviewed based on traditional Judeo-Christian values. They offer a range of content from documentaries such as Pedal-Driven and An Ordinary Hero to vintage classics like Andy Griffith and The Little Rascals. Dove Channel has a broad catalog of video for kids, too, like Heathcliff & The Catillac Cats, the Om Nom Stories and many more. Dove also offers a few different membership options to fit everyone's budget, and it even includes a 30-day free trial when you sign up.

Dove Channel Membership options

Dove Channel Membership options Free Dove offers a select group of videos that are free with a free membership Monthly $4.99 Three months $11.99 Annual $39.99

How do I watch it?

Watching Dove Channel on your Vizio SmartCast TV is simple and can be installed directly on the television in just a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Search for the Dove Channel app Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find a show that matches your interest and start watching!

Vizio SmartCast TVs also offer you the ability to send videos to it via the Chromecast button in the Dove Channel app from your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Google Play . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, tap on a video that you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Now you can watch movies or TV shows that you know are family-friendly right on your Vizio SmartCast television.