How to clear your Netflix viewing history

Welp, you did it. You watched something you'd prefer someone you live with not know about. And now it's time to clear your Netflix viewing history.

OK, maybe you weren't watching something on Netflix that'll get you in trouble. (We don't just, really.) But maybe you just don't want a single show messing with the rest of your recommendations. That happens — especially if you have kids who don't bother logging in to their on Netflix profile, and you end up with Paw Patrol next to Altered Carbon.

Just saying, it happens. So it's time to clear individual items from your Netflix viewing history.

The Netflix Viewing History screen.

The good news is it's pretty easy to do. The bad news (and this still doesn't make sense) is that you can't do anything about your Netflix history from your phone or tablet. Nope, to fix this we're going to have to hit up a browser.

Here's how to clear your Netflix history:

Head over to Netflix.com/wiviewingactivity . (If you're not signed in, you'll need to do so.) Now you'll see the list of everything you've watched. Hit the X next to the show you want to remove from your Netflix history.

That's it. It's easy. But it could be easier. Netflix makes you delete one item at a time, which makes sense because it really doesn't want you to delete your Netflix history at all. The more it knows about what you're watching and when you're watching it, the better it can do its job.

One caveat here: You can't remove listings from a kid's profile. So whatever it is they're watching, someone's going to know. (Sorry, kids!)