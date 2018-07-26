Here are the new profile icon options on Netflix

It's been five years since Netflix introduced multiple profiles on a single account. And today they're getting a little face-lift. That is, the face of your profile is getting a face-lift. Your profile icon is changing. If you want it to.

You'll soon have the ability to use characters from some of your favorite (or most hated) shows to represent each of up to five profiles in your account. If your kid wants to be, say, Pablo Escobar from Narcos , your kid can be Pablo Escobar. If your 5-year-old daughter has a thing for Luke Cage, well. Update: No Narcos. Sigh.

At least, that's how my household is hoping things go down.

Here's what Netflix has to say about things:

It's an anniversary we don't expect anyone to remember, but we couldn't be more excited to share this celebration with our members around the world. In August 2013, we launched profiles. Netflix became uniquely yours, personalized to you and your taste. You no longer had to see your roommate's movie suggestions in your Top Picks or your little sister's cartoons in your Continue Watching. Your profile features the best suggestions based on what you watch.

Today we are announcing an evolution of profiles. The profile icons you've used for the last five years are getting a fun makeover. We're also introducing a bunch of new icons — including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies. Get excited, things are about to get a lot more personal.

Here are all the series from which you can choose characters.

Lost in Space

Dear White People

Queer Eye

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Marvel Defenders

Stranger Things

House of Cards

Orange is the New Black

Big Mouth

Bright

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Money Heist

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Troll Hunters Tales of Arcadia

Fuller House

One Day at a Time

Okja

B: The Beginning

Spirit Riding Free

Alexa & Katie

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

Super Monsters

Skylanders Academy

Project Mc2

Updated July 26, 2018: We've got the new profile icons.