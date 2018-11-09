How to remove channels from your YouTube TV live guide
If you don't ever watch a channel, why have it take up space in your guide? Here's how to remove a channel listing from YouTube TV
How to remove a channel from your YouTube TV listings
- Sign in to YouTube TV.
- Go to your profile pictures in the top right-hand corner of the screen.
- Click it and choose "Settings."
- Choose "Live Guide" from the sections on the left.
- Uncheck any channels you don't want to appear in your listings.
And that's it. You can remove any channels you know you'll never want to watch. (You also can use the handles on the right to change the order of where they appear in the guide. Just grab and drag.)
