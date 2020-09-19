Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of gender equality and one of the four liberal voices on the court — has died of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Her legal work stands on its own. If you've never read a Supreme Court opinion, hers are a fine place to start — whether they're the majority opinion (ie the "winning" side) or a blistering dissent.

And in 2018, perhaps with the distant understanding that the associate justice was in the twilight of her career and her life, RBG got the Hollywood treatment, with Felicity Jones playing her in On the Basis of Sex.

From the time of Sandra Day O'Connor's retirement in 2006 and until Sonia Sotomayor was confined to the court in 2009, she was the only woman on the bench. During that time her dissents — in which a justice (or justices) in the minority writes a separate opinion on the losing side of the argument — became even more fierce.