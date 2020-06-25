How to watch the FA Cup quarterfinals, English League Championship and Serie A this weekend

Source: Screenshot (Image credit: Screenshot)

This is a big weekend for soccer — football! — for fans not just in Europe, but for those of us abroad who enjoy a good game. And it's not only big in terms of what's at stake, but just in the sheer number of games those of us in the United States will be able to watch over the weekend and into the end of June. And to watch it, you're going to want to have ESPN+ .

For starters, the English League Championship is underway. It's the country's second-highest professional league, and three teams have the chance to earn their way to a promotion to the Premier League. (The first- and second-place teams automatically are promoted; the next four teams have a playoff for a third berth.)

Then there's the FA Cup — that's the English tournament that allows all professional teams to go at it and is a qualifier for the UEFA Europa League — which is in the quarterfinal stage.

Plus let's throw on a healthy dose of Italy's Serie A, and a dash of games from Denmark, Sweden and Costa Rica.

It's worth noting that you'll probably not see any fans in the stands for these games, due to the global pandemic necessitating social distancing. But that doesn't make the football any less important, or the really detract from the play. (Especially when crowd noise often is being pumped into the feed.)

It all makes for a busy five days of football on the ESPN suite of networks, with the bulk landing on ESPN+. There are games on ESPN and ESPN2 as well, but you'll absolutely want to have an ESPN+ subscription to ensure you're able to watch as much as possible.

ESPN+ runs a mere $4.99 a month when you buy it alone, but the even better deal is to get the $12.99-a-month bundle that also includes Disney+ and the basic Hulu subscription.

In addition to this weekend's live soccer, ESPN+ is also home to pretty much every sport out there. (And will be again once those sports return.) It's also the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events.

Here's the full breakdown of these weekend's soccer on ESPN and ESPN+. All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 26, 2020

English League Championship: Brentford vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2:40 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 27, 2020

English League Championship: Preston North End vs. Cardiff City, 7:25 a.m., ESPN+

Sunday, June 28, 2020

English League Championship: Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 6:55 a.m., ESPN+

Monday, June 29, 2020

English League Two Playoff Final: Exeter City vs. Northampton Town, 2:25 p.m., ESPN+

Tuesday, June 30, 2020