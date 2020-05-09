How to watch UFC 249 on Apple TV

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

It's been weeks since UFC held its last MMA event, as they shut things down along with the rest of the sports world back in March. Now they are back with a Pay-Per-View event filled with stars of the sport, and multiple main-event quality fights all rolled into one big night. On May 9, Ferguson vs. Gaethje will headline UFC 249 .

Apple TV has long been one of our favorite streaming devices to recommend. It's powerful and it has a very polished interface. It may be pricey too, but they say you get what you pay for.

Here is how to get UFC 249, and watch it on your Apple TV.

How to order UFC 249 Pay-Per-View

UFC 249 is only available streaming online, and it streams exclusively on ESPN+. However, they make it easy to get everything you need.

UFC 249 and ESPN+ make a great pairing. ESPN+ has all the UFC pay-per-view events, along with UFC Fight Night events too. In fact, there are two coming up next week. Also, as more sports return to live action, ESPN+ will be loaded up with plenty to watch.

When you order UFC 249, you'll have the option to bundle it with a full year of ESPN+. However if you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can buy just UFC 249 and save a few bucks.

Watch UFC 249 on Apple TV

Now you need to get the ESPN app installed onto your Apple TV. You can install the ESPN app in a snap using your remote.

Find the App Store on your Apple TV, and click your remote to open it. Then use the search feature to find ESPN: Live Sports & Scores . You'll need to select "Get" to install the app, and maybe sign in with your Apple ID depending on your security settings.

Now just open the ESPN app and log in with your brand-new ESPN account. It's just that easy.

Do you have an older Apple TV? If your Apple TV 3rd generation doesn't support the App Store, you still have options. Just install the ESPN app on your iPhone or iPad, order the fight, and use AirPlay to send UFC 249 onto your Apple TV. It isn't perfect, but it will work.

How much will UFC 249 Pay Per View cost?

Watch UFC 249

You can order the livestream of UFC 249 Ferguson vs. Gaethje today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. Either way, you will get an exciting night of top fights including Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9.