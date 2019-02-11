Best answer: Yes, Hulu is available on Amazon Fire TV. It runs the latest Hulu app with the newest features and add-ons available. It also supports Hulu with Live TV.

Two growing platforms

Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. Whether you're interested in a huge catalog of popular TV shows and movies, live TV streaming, or a la carte access to premium channels like HBO, you can have it with Hulu.

Amazon's Fire TV line has really matured. The power in the hardware has really caught up to the software. Plus it has one of the most affordable, capable and feature packed sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K. It gives you 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for under $50. But even the most appealing device needs to work with your favorite services. Is Hulu available on Amazon Fire TV?

Hulu lights your Fire TV

Yes, Hulu is available on all Amazon Fire TV devices, and the apps can do everything Hulu has to offer.

Hulu on Amazon Fire TV offers the latest version of their app, with a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. The Latest app also supports all of the latest features, including

Multiple Profiles

My Stuff

Premium Add-ons

Live TV

DVR

So now that you know you'll be able to watch Hulu on your Fire TV, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from The Amazing Race to Firefly!

Hulu & Hulu with Live TV Slick Streaming



On-demand, Premium & Even Live TV, even on Fire TV



Hulu offers a lot of entertainment in a ton of different ways. Hulu on-demand starts at $6 per month for those wanting a big catalog. Hulu with Live TV is $45 per month for fans of live sports, news and more. Plus wide device support includes sparking a Fire TV.



View