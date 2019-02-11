Is Hulu available on Amazon Fire TV?
By Roy Delgado
Best answer: Yes, Hulu is available on Amazon Fire TV. It runs the latest Hulu app with the newest features and add-ons available. It also supports Hulu with Live TV.
- Hulu: From $6/mo (Free trial, then $6/mo or $45/mo with Live TV)
- Amazon: Fire TV Stick 4K ($50)
Two growing platforms
Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. Whether you're interested in a huge catalog of popular TV shows and movies, live TV streaming, or a la carte access to premium channels like HBO, you can have it with Hulu.
Amazon's Fire TV line has really matured. The power in the hardware has really caught up to the software. Plus it has one of the most affordable, capable and feature packed sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K. It gives you 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for under $50. But even the most appealing device needs to work with your favorite services. Is Hulu available on Amazon Fire TV?
Hulu lights your Fire TV
Yes, Hulu is available on all Amazon Fire TV devices, and the apps can do everything Hulu has to offer.
Hulu on Amazon Fire TV offers the latest version of their app, with a design that matches the new Hulu webpage look and feel. The Latest app also supports all of the latest features, including
- Multiple Profiles
- My Stuff
- Premium Add-ons
- Live TV
- DVR
So now that you know you'll be able to watch Hulu on your Fire TV, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from The Amazing Race to Firefly!
Hulu & Hulu with Live TV
Slick Streaming
On-demand, Premium & Even Live TV, even on Fire TV
Hulu offers a lot of entertainment in a ton of different ways. Hulu on-demand starts at $6 per month for those wanting a big catalog. Hulu with Live TV is $45 per month for fans of live sports, news and more. Plus wide device support includes sparking a Fire TV.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Streaming Stick Pick
Give Hulu a good home on your TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a small but mighty home for your streaming. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and other features typically found in more expensive bigger boxes. With a new, better voice remote, it's a great balance of budget and performance to stream Hulu on.
