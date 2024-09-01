3 of the best westerns of all time are now free to stream, including one with 97% on RT

Westerns are some of the hardest movies to watch online, as they're not often added to streaming services so you sometimes have to rely on DVDs or VHSes to watch them. However that's changing this month with one of the best free streaming services gaining a selection of classic westerns.

On Sunday, September 1, the ad-supported streaming service Tubi will gain a treasure trove of 10 classic Westerns, giving a streaming home to a few must-watch classic movies.

This includes three of the most beloved Westerns of all time: Sergio Leone's Clint Eastwood-starring The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from 1966, John Sturges' Seven Samurai remake The Magnificent Seven from 1960 and Delmer Daves' Glenn Ford movie 3:10 to Yuma from 1957.

The first of those is credited with creating the Spaghetti Western subgenre and stands at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes; the latter two are included in the National Film Registry of the US has classic examples of the Western genre.

If you're a fan of Westerns, you've probably already seen all three, but if you're a cinephile looking to patch up holes in your watch list, their addition to Tubi is a great example to catch up on them. That's especially true given that Tubi is free to use, so you won't need to pay for the privilege.

Other Westerns joining Tubi at the same time include the two other entries in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy (A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More), the third and fourth movies in the Mag Seven franchise (Guns of the Magnificent Seven, The Magnificent Seven Ride!) and also three lesser-known Westerns: Oklahoma Crude, The Shadow Riders and Brothers In Arms. The 2024 Mario Van Peebles Western Outlaw Posse will also join from Sunday, September 15.

Westerns aren't the only movies joining Tubi in September as the streamer has released an absolutely massive list of new titles joining from the beginning of the month. These include Independence Day, The Fifth Element, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Jennifer's Body, 8 Mile, Pearl Harbor, The Hitman's Bodyguard, The Hurt Locker, Hacksaw Ridge, several Die Hard sequels and Boyz N' The Hood, and you can find the full list here.

These movies are all joining Tubi's library in the US, but the free streaming service has a different offering in different regions. So if you're accessing the platform from somewhere else, you'll find a different selection of movies, though there will likely be a fair few classics on there anyway. If you're particularly keen to see the Westerns as soon as possible, but you're travelling away from the US, you can check out our list of the best VPNs for streaming to see if there's a way to watch.