A redesigned Sling TV app is on the way, starting with Amazon Fire TV

Sling TV today announced that a new app experience is coming, and it's rolling out first to Amazon Fire TV. (And it's effectively in beta in that regard, coming to a subset of users first.) Sling says the new app "features a powerful personalization engine to give users an effortless entertainment experience."

Fair enough.

"Our goal with the new app is clear: to make our customer experience as compelling as the extraordinary live content we deliver," Michael Scheimmer, group president for Sling TV, said in a press release. "After a year of talking to customers and working with our design and advanced engineering teams, we're happy to roll out the new SLING TV app to deliver the best in live sports, news and entertainment, at the same unbeatable low price point."

Sling users will have a new home screen to look forward to along with that new recommendation engine, which should help you get to the things you want to watch even faster. It's also completely revamped the guide, while also keeping features that you've grown accustomed to. So you'll still be able to mark favorite channels, filter and sort, or quickly record a show.

Speaking of recording, there's now a full DVR section to go along with the free 50 hours you get out of the box. (If you need more recording space, you can still get 200 hours for $5 a month.)

There's also a new video playback experience, making it easier than ever to watch, rewind or fast-forward, or jump between recent channels. That's in part with an improved navigation experience, smarter searching and even more on-demand content.

"When we began the process of reimagining the app, we started with the customer. After immense testing and direct feedback across our customer base, we've developed a design that gives the user an effortless experience," Jon Lin, vice president of Product, SLING TV, said in the press release. "If a streaming app is done right, it should be practically invisible, allowing the user to get to the most relevant content quickly and easily — the new SLING TV experience does just that."

Meanwhile, Sling TV is offering new and returning customers a deal that gets you your first month of Sling TV and 200 hours of DVR for just $10. A single Sling plan — either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue — costs $35 a month, or $50 a month if you opt for both. (Sling also has a free trial if you don't do the discounted route.) From there, you'll build out your package with add-ons.