A&E is airing music biographies of rockers Sammy Hagar and Sebastian Bach tonight

Offering a backstage pass to some of the biggest names in hard rock, the A&E Biography series has been airing musical documentaries on the likes of Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels and Twister Sister's Dee Snider all month long. The nostalgia-inducing specials go behind-the-scenes to the artists' humble beginnings, their journeys to fame and the iconic music they made along the way, featuring exclusive interviews with the artists themselves as well as those close to them.

And tonight, the cable network is rolling out two new rocking docs, this time shining a spotlight on Sammy Hagar and Sebastian Bach, respectively. The head-banging evening kicks off on Sunday, June 30 at 9pm Eastern Time with "Biography: Sammy Hagar," tracing the performer's path from childhood poverty to global fame, from his time as the lead singer of the band Montrose, to his successful solo career and later replacing David Lee Roth as the vocalist of the iconic rock band Van Halen.

The hourlong special "explores how Hagar helped Van Halen get their first ever number one hit, uncovers what led a band that was on the top of world to suddenly split apart, and how Hagar has continued to leave his mark on the hard rock genre," per the network.

Immediately following the Hagar special tonight is "Biography Sebastian Bach” at 10pm Eastern Time, focused on the life and career of the former Skid Row singer. The 60-minute doc chronicles Bach as he grew up in small-town Canada to become the bad boy of hard rock in the 1980s and 1990s, exploring his personal struggles and musical impact.

If you're located in the United States and don't have a local or satellite TV provider but still want to tune into the Sammy Hagar and Sebastian Bach documentaries tonight, you can watch A&E without cable by using a streaming service that includes the A&E channel in its package, such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Philo and Sling TV.

Check out the teaser trailer for the hard-rock series before tuning in to "Biography: Sammy Hagar" and "Biography: Sebastian Bach" on A&E tonight.