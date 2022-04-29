After Life star Ricky Gervais reveals big new Netflix project

After Life actor Ricky Gervais is making his Netflix comeback with two comedy stand-up specials.

After Life icon Ricky Gervais is set to make his Netflix comeback with two new and upcoming comedy stand-up specials titled SuperNature and Armageddon.

Following the bittersweet finale of his hit show After Life earlier this year, the comedy legend made the exciting announcement of his new Netflix projects on Twitter, saying: “#SuperNature Coming soon to Netflix,” accompanied by the SuperNature poster.

#SuperNature Coming soon to Netflix

SuperNature is the second comedy special that he has exclusively produced for Netflix, with his first being Humanity in 2018.

Humanity commemorated the comedian’s first time returning to an audience in seven years and was met with heavy praise by fans.

The excitement doesn’t stop there as Ricky also announced an additional stand-up show called Armageddon, however we may have to wait slightly longer for its release as it is still a "work in progress".

#Humanity now streaming on Netflix
#SuperNature coming soon
#Armageddon work in progress

His comedy-drama series After Life, tells the story of local journalist Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais), who is suffering from grief after his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman) dies from breast cancer.

It became a global phenomenon due to Ricky’s expert skills of combining emotional topics with humorous moments.

Talking to HELLO! earlier this year, Ricky revealed the future of the series and teased that he could be persuaded to reprise his role at some point in the future.

He said: "I'm pretty sure it is the final season, 99 percent sure. You can never say never. I don't know what is going to happen. Could I be persuaded? Well, of course. Netflix could offer me a castle and an animal sanctuary on an island!

"But at this moment in time? No, this is it… It makes no sense to end it now at the top of its game. But I think artistically, it's right. I don't think we could end it better than we did."

After Life seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.