AJ Odudu to host 'Married at First Sight UK' spin-off series
By Lucy Buglass
Strictly contestant AJ Odudu has been announced as host for the brand new series, Married At First Sight: Afters.
Married at First Sight UK will look a little different for its new season, as it's getting its own spin-off series which will be hosted by AJ Odudu. Titled Married At First Sight: Afters, this new weekly series will feature interviews with the couples as well as insights from relationship experts, making it a must-watch for those who can't get enough of the original series.
Speaking about her new role, AJ said: "I am the ultimate Married At First Sight fan so to get to do this job is a dream to me.
"I can’t wait to break down the weekly goss and reflect on some of the biggest stories that I know every Married At First Sight group chat will be discussing. Bring it on!"
Last November it was confirmed that the series would be revamped, with Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment, Lee McMurray saying: "I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet."
An exact release date for the new season of Married at First Sight UK has not yet been confirmed by the broadcaster, but there'll be plenty to look forward to when it finally arrives.
Meanwhile, host AJ Odudu will be practicing her moves, as she's lined up for the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
She's a total pro when it comes to live TV so she's sure to sparkle on #Strictly! Say hello to presenter AJ Odudu ✨ @AJOdudu 👉 https://t.co/lQqZATB9qm pic.twitter.com/9dm2zOdn9PAugust 4, 2021
In a statement, she said: "I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I'm so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”
Married at First Sight UK continues on E4.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
