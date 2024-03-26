Alan Titchmarsh's trousers enrage North Korea's censors for this bizarre reason

You might imagine there's nothing offensive about Alan Titchmarsh, but his jeans have angered the North Korean TV censors.

Alan is something of a hit in North Korea, with his Garden Secrets series being shown there. However, for the bizarre reason that they promote Western culture Alan's jeans have been blurred out! Yes, so while you can see Alan's face his trousers are rather blurry so the corrupting influence of his jeans can't be seen!

Strangely, Alan Tichmarsh's Garden Secrets has been shown before on State TV in the country, which is notoriously secretive and authoritarian.

Alan is actually aware that he's a minor TV star in North Korea. He first became aware of his popularity there back in 2022 and even spoke about it.

He said: "I never imagined that my programmes would reach North Korea, but hopefully the calming nature of British gardening will be well received there." Well, clearly his trousers aren't considered very calming!

Here's Alan in a pair of jeans, which wouldn't make it past the censors in North Korea! (Image credit: ITV)

Continuing this odd story, rather than showing the full hour of Alan gardening, the censors in North Korea cut each episode to just 15 minutes.

There's not a whole lot of TV that makes it past the censors, although it has been previously reported that Mr Bean is something of a hit in North Korea.

If you want to see Alan with nothing blurred out, you can catch him on his ITV series Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday mornings on ITV1 at 9.30 am. Each episode is then repeated the following Saturday morning at 7.30 am on ITV1.

The next new episode of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday, March 31 at 9.30 am (see our TV guide for full listings). Joining Alan for Easter Sunday are Derek Jacobi, Alison Steadman, Lesley Joseph, Jack Savoretti and Zucchero.