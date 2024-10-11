Alicia Silverstone to search for clues in new murder mystery for Acorn TV

Clueless legend Alicia Silverstone will star as a hot-shot Los Angeles divorce lawyer in a new murder mystery for Acorn TV.

The 48-year-old, who's perhaps best known for playing Cher Horowitz in the smash hit 1995 teen movie Clueless, plays Fiona Sharpe, who receives a letter from her estranged father and sets out to uncover the mystery of his disappearance.

“Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences," she says.

Alicia Silverstone scored a huge hit with Clueless (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-part series, not surprisingly set in Ireland given its title, sees her character bitter about the fact that her dad, Declan, seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday.

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn't know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life — was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew."

Filming has officially begun on Irish Blood in Dublin and surrounding areas of Ireland. Other key cast includes Wendy Crewson (We Were Liars, Tracker), Jason O’Mara (The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme, Rendezvous), Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials, Kneecap), Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Leonardo Taiwo (Wheel of Time, Ant-Man & The Wasp).

The series is written by Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Mike O’Leary and John Krizanc.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute," says Rob Fox, Executive Vice President, Production, AMC Networks, who oversees original programming for Acorn TV. "We’re elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to 'Fiona' in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike and John."

Irish Blood is likely to be shown in 2025, although this is not confirmed.