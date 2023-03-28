All American's Spencer gets a blast from his past

There's an argument to be made that no one was suffered more loss on All American than Spencer (Daniel Ezra). Billy’s (Taye Diggs) death this season looks to have put him over the tipping point.

Since the departure of the Baker patriarch, a lot of attention has been paid to how his loved ones have been finding ways to move forward. With the help of family and friends, Olivia (Samantha Logan) found the strength not to turn to her addiction to deal with her emotions, while Jordan (Michael Evans Behlling) realized his new role as the "man" of the Baker clan. However, Spencer has been in a slow downward spiral that no one has been able to stop. In fact, he effectively quit the GAU football team, turned to drinking more than usual and lashed out at those closest to him.

In episode "United in Grief," which aired on Monday, March 27, Spencer was visited by two people from his past that lent a helping hand in getting him back on the right track. First up was Dr. Spears (Eugene Byrd). He was the therapist that Spencer turned to after the trauma of being shot while back in high school.

Dr. Spears' reemergence was not initially a welcomed one. He was called in by Spencer's mother (Karimah Westbrook) after the football player blew up on his little brother Dillon (Jayln Hall) over a glass of spilled orange juice. Despite refusing Dr. Spears' initial offer to talk, Spencer eventually began talking to the therapist after punching a hole through a wooden cabinet in frustration, scaring Dillon in the process.

As Dr. Spears took a walk with Spencer around a local park, listening to him talk about his dad Corey (Chad Coleman), Shawn (Jay Reeves), Billy and even his still-living "adoptive" brother Darnell (Da'Vinchi), it became clear that Spencer was not just grieving the loss of Billy. He was also dealing with real feelings of abandonment that stemmed from Corey walking away from the family when he was younger. With that realization, and Dr. Spears' assurance that people dying was not their way of abandoning Spencer, the star athlete started to let go of all the rage he's been holding onto for weeks.

Speaking of Darnell, he was the other guest star to pop back up on All American. In the final moments of the episode, Spencer is greeted by his loved ones with a surprise gathering at his family home. Olivia rallied everyone to show up, including Darnell, who left LA during his senior year of high school to take care of his mother (Da'Vinchi's exit from the show really had to do with the fact he's now starring in the hit show BMF).

Although the conversation between Darnell and Spencer was brief, he provided insight into how Olivia really has been there for Spencer, which of course put a smile on Mr. James' face. Unfortunately, viewers still don't get to see that smile lead to a reconciliation between the former flames, as Alicia (Pauline Dyer) appeared.

All American fans excited to see Dr. Spears and Darnell

Viewers welcomed the return of Dr. Spears and Darnell. Check out what they've been saying on Twitter.

“Same time next week?”THANK YOU DR.SPEARS!!! #AllAmerican #AllAmericanCW pic.twitter.com/pghwTLzplqMarch 28, 2023 See more

All of Spencer and Dr. Spears scenes were amazing #allamerican #allamericancw pic.twitter.com/rUOwFCnJSSMarch 28, 2023 See more

Spencer was just talking about Darnell with his therapist about people who moved on and 'left' him and Olivia knowing Spencer feels abandoned right now calls Darnell for him. She knew 🥹🥹🥹🥹#allamerican #allamericancw #spelivia pic.twitter.com/2YaSzkSBFoMarch 28, 2023 See more

#AllAmerican they threw Darnell in the LAST five MINUTES🥴 pic.twitter.com/Pe39EJoW1jMarch 28, 2023 See more

Can't overstate how amazing it was to watch Eugene (Dr. Spears) work these scenes with Daniel. #allamericanMarch 28, 2023 See more

All American season 5 continues to air new episodes on Monday on The CW.