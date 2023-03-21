All American fans swoon over Layla's confession to Jordan

As the characters in All American season 5 continue to mourn losing Billy Baker (Taye Diggs), they also find themselves trying to slowly move on with life. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) in particular spends the episode titled "Make Me Proud," which aired on March 20, searching for clarity about his future at GAU and how to step into his dad's shoes when it comes to his family. To put it frankly, the stress of trying to figure out what to do next weighs heavily on the young Baker. He turns to Layla (Greta Onieogou), who accidentally makes a confession as she offers him some help.

While Layla is getting things ready for Patience's (Chelsea Tavares) music video premiere party, Jordan walks in distraught. Not only is he reeling from Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) self-destructive and selfish behavior, but he's also feeling conflicted about what to do about his future football career and A.D. Barnes (Morris Chestnut). Hoping to gain some perspective from his girlfriend, she offers him some sage words of advice.

Layla encourages Jordan to stop thinking about what A.D. Barnes wants him to do and start contemplating what he wants to do. When Jordan mentions wishing his dad was there to offer his perspective, Layla tells him that when she would have problems, she would often take them to Billy. Though he didn't always know what choices she should make, he listened and believed she already knew what to do.

The record exec then encourages Jordan to listen to his own instincts and that he should do things his way. The words of wisdom put the biggest smile on Jordan's face as he gets an idea. With Layla's blessing to miss Patience's event, he starts heading out the door when his girlfriend casually tells him, "Go. I love you," the first time that she has uttered those words.

That confession of love stops Jordan dead in his tracks. He immediately turns around, swoops Layla in his arms and gives her the biggest kiss. Once he finally pulls his lips off hers, he tells "I love you, too." Jordan leaves the building with the biggest smile on his face.

All American fans swoon over Olivia’s I love you confession

Viewers can’t get enough of #Jayla. Check out what they've been saying on Twitter.

When she realized what she said 🥺&Jordan stopping in his tracks this was so cute it just rolled off her tongue so naturally married is what they are 😍😍😍🫶🏾but a Layla &billy moment is something I would've loved to see 🥰 #jordayla #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/XFXdK1QhwdMarch 21, 2023 See more

Layla: I love youJordan: I love you too OMG I'M SO HAPPY #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/9okIZe8FL6March 21, 2023 See more

Jordan told Layla he'd wait for her, and he meant it. #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/EUlAw3pvIhMarch 21, 2023 See more

Layla telling Jordan she loved him so naturally and him saying it back immediately #AllAmericanCW #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/7Iin4zx4fxMarch 21, 2023 See more

All American season 5 continues to air new episodes on Mondays on The CW.