All Creatures star Anna Madeley hints at heartbreak as war arrives

All Creatures Great and Small's Anna Madeley hints at impending trouble in season 3.

All Creatures Great and Small star Anna Madeley, who plays fan-favourite Mrs Hall, has warned that heartache could be in store for the residents of Skeldale as war approaches.

At the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 2, war was impending as James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) discovered the distressing news that there was unrest across Europe.

Now, Anna seems to have hinted that All Creatures Great and Small season 3 could see World War Two cause grief for some of the much-loved characters.

Talking to the Express, Anna revealed that she hopes to see Mrs Hall reunite with her estranged son, Edward who has never appeared in the series before.

Mrs Hall had always been hopeful that he would return home for Christmas, but he constantly disappointed her.

She said: “In season three, I hope she’s able to reconcile with her son. I think that would be a wonderful thing, especially given the prospect of the political situation in the world.”

Danger could be in store for the Skeldale residents. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With war looming, could Edward finally come back home to reunite with his mother? Or could she receive the devastating news that her son has died on the battlefield?

“There are some frightening things on the horizon but I think life is good and opening up for her,” she continued.

Anna also shared her desires that Mrs Hall will fall in love with Gerald Hammond (Will Thorp), who had finally plucked up the courage to ask her out on a date in season 2.

“I hope she makes some good decisions regarding her heart. The future carries both darkness and light,” she commented.

Circumstances could be different for newly qualified vet Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and beloved veterinarian James if the war did come to Skeldale as they could be conscripted to join the war and fight.

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 is expected to air on Channel 5 later this year. You can watch previous seasons on My5.