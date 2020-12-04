Amazon Fire TV devices now have live and on-demand local news in 12 major markets
Everyone else will have to fend for themselves, though.
Amazon has announced that it now streams local news from 12 major markets for free in its news app on Fire TV devices. That's in addition to the national news already available from the likes of ABC News Live, CBS News, Reuters, Entertainment Weekly and Black News Channel, among others.
The local news is limited to a dozen major markets at launch, but Amazon says it expects to have nearly 90 cities up and running in 2021.
“There have been so many important events and stories in 2020 that have driven the news industry like never before; and we believe it’s more important than ever to provide free access to both local and national news for all our customers,” Sandeep Gupta, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV, said in a blog post. “Adding access to local news is the latest step in our commitment to helping our customers stay informed. We’ve been amazed by the popularity of Amazon’s news app and view local news as the next indispensable piece for our customers.”
The cities supported initially include:
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Tampa
The stations providing the news include CBSN Chicago, ABC7/WABC-TV New York, KIRO7 Seattle and News 12 New York.
