Amazon's FreeTime parental controls now available on Fire TV

Amazon today announced that FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited — its parental controls to keep kid-friendly content on Amazon devices and keep off everything else — is now available on a handful of Amazon Fire TV devices.

If you'v got a second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, or a first- or second-generation Fire TV, you're good to go. (Odd no mention of the Fire TV Cube, but OK.) FreeTime also will be coming "soon" to some Fire TV Edition smart TVs. It also continues to work on Amazon's tablets and Echo devices, as well as on iOS and Android.

What is FreeTime and why might you want it? Here's how Amazon puts things:

FreeTime on Fire TV offers a kid-friendly video experience with award-winning parental controls that give parents the ability to manage their child's FreeTime settings, including age filter settings, bedtime settings, and weekday and weekend settings, plus parents can add and remove content from their child's FreeTime profile—now on the biggest screen in the home. When paired with a FreeTime Unlimited subscription or a Prime membership, kids can enjoy access to thousands of premium movies and TV shows on select Fire TV devices, including new and popular titles like LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Pete the Cat, Barbie Dreamtopia, and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, from brands like LEGO, Amazon Studios, Mattel, and Prime Video.

It's all adjustable, of course. Via the Amazon Parent Dashboard you'll be able to tweak things like age filters and time limits, so it's not a one-size-fits-all deal.

A family plan for FreeTime Unlimited will put it on up to four kids accounts and costs $69.99 a year if you pay it all at once. Or Prime members can do things monthly at $2.99 for a single child, or $6.99 for up to four kids. If you're not a Prime member, FreeTime Unlimited runs $4.99 a month for a single child, and $9.99 for the family plan.