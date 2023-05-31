America's Got Talent fans are confused about why Steel Panther band is on the show

Steel Panther brought head-banging heavy metal to America's Got Talent season 18 — but are they already too big for AGT?

At the America's Got Talent auditions during the show's premiere episode on Tuesday, May 30, fans were introduced to a quartet of long-haired hard rockers: Michael Starr, Satchel, Stix and Spyder, better known as Steel Panther. Before the group took the stage, video clips of famous musicians such as Dave Navarro, lead guitarist for Jane's Addiction, extolled the rock 'n roll bonafides of the band, already a clue that this wasn't any old amateur performance.

Prior to tearing through their song "Eyes of a Panther" from their album Feel the Steel — and offering lifetime Steel Panther tickets and backstage passes to AGT's bombshell judges, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum — lead singer Michael Starr informed the women as well as fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel that the band actually has six studio albums, as well as several live records.

And even more, the famous Los Angeles-based band had previously played the 40th birthday bash of Vergara's husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello.

"I've seen these guys. My husband Joe hired them for his 40th birthday and it was the best birthday he ever had. You guys are amazing!" the Modern Family star proclaimed.

The band didn't just win over the crowd with their guitar licks and spandex-legged kicks, but also the judges: Vergara as well as the rest of the judges' panel put Steel Panther through to the next round. "I'm sure a lot of your friends were like, 'You shouldn't come on a show like this.' I'm a great believer in, 'You do what you want to do'," Cowell told the rockers. "You're so talented, it's so clear you've been doing this a long time... I can see this in Vegas."

AGT fans react to Steel Panther band's audition:

America's Got Talent viewers took to social media to raise concerns about whether or not it's fair to have such a professional musical act like Steel Panther competing on the televised talent show against less established performers, like children's choirs and homegrown magicians. Here's what AGT fans are saying over on Twitter:

Why does a band like this need to audition for AGT? Not getting our votes! 🙄May 31, 2023 See more

Why is Steel Panther allowed to compete on #AGT when they’re already famous?May 31, 2023 See more

Thought my mom was losing it thinking she saw @Steel_Panther on cable television. I was wrong… #HeavyMetalRules @Stixzadinia @MichaelStarrr https://t.co/aq9BjiPXKR pic.twitter.com/06pYfBI2ACMay 31, 2023 See more

Hold up I thought this was just a stunt ! Is @Steel_Panther actually competing in #AGT ?? Lol 😆 don’t they have 6 albums out?! Serious note @Steel_Panther come back to Toronto I need my 4th steel panther concert like yesterday ☝️ now I got “girl from Oklahoma” stuck in my head!May 31, 2023 See more

Watching AGT and Steel Panther hits the stage. I thought this show is for amateurs. They're pretty established... maybe not Metallica established.May 31, 2023 See more

Im so curious what @Steel_Panther is gonna play the rest of the season that Nbc will allow on air 🤣🤣 also wish i could see some faces of people who looked up more music from them 💀💀❤️❤️❤️ #agt #americasgottalent #steelpantherMay 31, 2023 See more

You guys killed it. How in the hell did Simon not know who Steel Panther is?May 31, 2023 See more

Can’t believe I just seen @Steel_Panther on #AGT !! That’s crazy!! pic.twitter.com/BuNcnZs22EMay 31, 2023 See more

Yeah right, they’re acting like they don’t know them. I guarantee all the judges know who they are. I guess this show is scripted now. Scabs!May 31, 2023 See more

