'And Just Like That' fans devastated for Steve after latest shock twist

'And Just Like That' fans are upset about Miranda and Steve's split.

And Just Like That fans have been left heartbroken after episode eight of the Sex and the City reboot saw Miranda call time on her marriage to Steve.

Fans of the show have been invested in the couple's relationship since they first got together in season 2 of Sex and the City after sharing a one-night stand together.

Now, fast-forward two decades and Miranda has decided that she wants more from her life than eating ice cream on the sofa with Steve and talking about their son, Brody. But fans are fuming about the way their iconic romance has ended.

Miranda has fallen for Che in 'And Just Like That'. (Image credit: Sky Comedy)

From episode one of And Just Like That Miranda has been looking for more in her life after giving up her job at a top law firm to return to college. She has also been struggling with an alcohol addiction, which she has used to numb the fact she wasn't happy.

However, it wasn't until Miranda met Carrie's podcast boss, Che, that she realized exactly what was missing from her marriage to Steve and she ended up cheating him with a tequila-fuelled hookup with Che in Carrie's kitchen.

Episode eight saw poor Steve completely blindsided by the news that Miranda wanted a divorce, admitting that he was happy in their marriage and enjoyed their content existence.

Fans are devastated for Steve after Miranda announced she wanted a divorce. (Image credit: Sky Comedy)

But fans were heartbroken for Steve as the realization that the relationship he has been fighting for over the years was finally over. He told Miranda: "You don’t think I’m enough, then you think I’m kinda enough, then I’m not enough again."

Fans took to social media to share their heartbreak at another huge And Just Like That shocking twist...

Steve making me sob was not what I expected from And Just Like That tonight, but here we are.January 21, 2022 See more

Just finished and just like that and I could not possibly feel more bad for Steve. I think I’ve pretty much always felt bad for Steve tbh. Poor guy.January 21, 2022 See more

Every week I watch And Just Like That and I cry for Steve.January 21, 2022 See more

I will NEVER forgive and just like that for what it has done to SteveJanuary 20, 2022 See more

After telling Steve how she felt, Miranda seemed to be on cloud nine, telling Carrie she 'feels like she's in a romcom' as she jumped into a cab and made her way to the airport to surprise Che.

Will Miranda find her happy ever after with Che? (Image credit: Sky Comedy)

But Che has already admitted to Miranda that they 'can't give you traditional' and so could calling time on her marriage soon become something that Miranda lives to regret?

And Just Like That returns on Thursday, Jan. 27 on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK. Here's how to watch And Just Like That online from anywhere.