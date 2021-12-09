How to watch 'And Just Like That' online and stream the 'Sex and the City' reboot

Here's how to watch And Just Like That online. The stars of Sex and the City are back on our screens as series reboot And Just Like That... arrives, reuniting us with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for the first time in almost 20 years.

Last time we last saw newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), no-nonsense lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and prim-and-proper Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) they were busy navigating their way through friendships and relationships as 30 something singletons.

But fast-forward two decades and And Just Like That... sees the friends now trying to figure out life in their 50s, with all that marriage, jobs, and raising older children entails.

Speaking of reprising her role as Carrie, Sarah says: "I’m excited about the time that has passed. I think young women still really relate to this story, it’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you down the street!"

The new 10-episode season might have a notable absence after Kim Cattrall sadly turned down the chance to play iconic man-eating PR guru Samantha Jones once again, there are plenty of other familiar faces returning. Chris Noth, who plays Carrie’s suave husband 'Mr. Big' is back, as well as Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands, Steve (David Eigenberg) and Harry (Evan Handler).

How to watch 'And Just Like That' online in the US

And Just Like That... launched on Thursday, Dec. 9th, exclusively on HBO Max in the US.

The first two episodes of the 10-part season dropped on the same day, meaning you can binge-watch the first two installments right now. You'll then be able to watch the remaining eight episodes every Thursday.

There are two HBO Max subscriptions available for consumers — a $9.99 ad-supported plan and a $14.99 ad-free plan. HBO Max currently has all the Sex and the City episodes if you want to take a look back at the original series with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.

How to watch 'And Just Like That' online in the UK

In the UK And Just Like That... also launched on Thursday, Dec. 9th on Sky Comedy and NOW. Like in the US the first two episodes are now available to watch, meaning you have got a double helping of Carrie and co.

For the best packages on Sky TV right now, take a look at the deals below...