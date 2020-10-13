Another teaser for Season 4 of The Crown grows even more ominous

This won't end well. But that's also what makes it so compelling. When you know that heartbreak and death await not just a family, not just a nation — but the entire world — how do you approach Season 4 of The Crown on Netflix?

With the traditional sense of British stoicism, perhaps.

And this may well be the most important season yet of The Crown, the dramatized true (enough) story of the Royal Family in the 20th Century. We've seen them through war and struggle. Now we're about to get a taste of the royal wedding, and the aftermath to come.

We know how the story ends.

And we know it's going to be one hell of a compelling watch.

And we know it's coming to Netflix on Nov. 15.