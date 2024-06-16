Antiques Roadshow dropped from BBC One tonight — here's why
Antiques Roadshow isn't on BBC One this evening but you can watch it!
Antiques Roadshow fans tuning in for their regular weekly dose of antique fun will be gutted to find it's not on BBC One today.
But don't worry it is being screened on BBC Two instead at 8.00 pm and will also be available to enjoy on BBC iPlayer.
The BBC has decided to ditch Antiques Roadshow from its normal comfy BBC One home to make way for coverage of Euro 2024. Tonight is England's first match of the competition against Serbia, fronted by Gary Lineker, with commentary by Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer.
Next Sunday, the BBC isn't showing Antiques Roadshow at all. Instead BBC One will show Scotland v Hungary while BBC Two screens Switzerland v Germany.
If you want to watch the football and not miss Antiques Roadshow then iPlayer is your best bet as you can catch up on the show after the football.
Sunday's Roadshow is coming from Stonor Park in Oxfordshire. Among the items brought in is a rare artefact that survived the attack on Pearl Harbour and a painting by LS Lowry. Plus there's also an ancient carving from the Indian subcontinent and an intriguing wooden carving with a mysterious past.
If neither the footy or Antiques Roadshow are for you, then Channel 4 is showing Murder on the Orient Express from 8.00 pm to 10.15 pm. It's the 2017 version starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poitor. The all-star cast features Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi and Johnny Depp.
With Euro 2024 on for the next few weeks expect plenty of scheduling chaos as both the BBC and ITV switch shows around from their normal homes to make way for the football.
Royal Ascot starts this week on Tuesday and it's notable that the ITV racing schedule sees the racing sometimes moving to ITV4 as ITV1 shows games. If you're not into football, it might be a trying few weeks… (see our TV Guide for full listings).
