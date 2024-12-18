Apple has finally renewed the best Apple TV Plus show of the year, with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple is sometimes very quick to renew a hit show, confirming two new seasons of Silo after season two was only a few weeks old, so I was worried that my favorite Apple TV Plus show of the year hadn't received a renewal. I can sleep easily now, knowing that it has.

This show is Bad Monkey, which debuted on Apple TV Plus in August of this year. It's proven really popular, with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, but there was no official word on it after its October finale until now.

Now, Apple has confirmed that Bad Monkey season 2 is in the works, with a statement from showrunner Bill Lawrence also confirming that lead Vince Vaughn will return. Beyond that, though, we don't know what season 2 will bring.

Bad Monkey's first season was based on a book of the same name from 2013, about a down-on-his-luck detective in Florida called Andrew Yancy who investigates his way into a murder mystery plot about fraud and real estate greed.

Book author Carl Hiaasen is prolific with crime-comedy novels set in Florida; "Bad Monkey" wasn't the first but it marked the introduction of Yancy. This character also appeared in Hiaasen's next book, "Razor Girl", and prior to Bad Monkey's renewal Bill Lawrence stated a desire to adapt "Razor Girl" too.

An adaptation of this book would also see the return of other Bad Monkey characters including Natalie Martinez as Rosa Campesino, a Miami coroner whom Yancy teams up with (and has a romance with), John Ortiz as Rogelio Burton, Yancy's former partner and current friend, and Todd Allen Durkin as Sonny Summers, Yancy's current Sheriff in the Miami Keys.

Apple hasn't confirmed much about Bad Monkey season 2 so we don't have a release date, returning cast or in fact if it'll definitely be based on Razor Girl. We'll have to wait to find out, and I don't imagine we'll hear much until middle to late 2025.

In the meantime, if you haven't seen Bad Monkey, I'd recommend you grab an Apple TV Plus free trial to catch it. And once you have there's a lot more on there that's similar in tone including High Desert, Palm Royale and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.