Apple TV+ rumored to be getting a $9.99 bundle with CBS All Access and Showtime

Apple will offer a discounted bundle that includes CBS All Access and Showtime — along with its own Apple TV+ service — Bloomberg reported today, citing anonymous sources.

The deal could be announced as early as Aug. 17, it reported.

The bundle would coast $9.99 a month — giving a substantial discount on all three services. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month, though Apple currently offers a year for free when you purchase a new piece of Apple hardware, like an iPhone or Mac computer. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month with ads ($9.99 if you want to get rid of most of the advertising), and Showtime normally runs $10.99 a month.

Unknown at this point are any major caveats. Apple TV+ is available on most major platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and, of course Apple TV. It's also available on some smart TVs. (Noticeably missing is Android TV, though one possible workaround is to watch via AirPlay, if it's supported by your television.)

Apple TV+ launched on Nov. 1, 2019, so the bundle also would come as the first wave of subscribers who get their service for free thanks to a new hardware purchase are beginning to consider whether to re-up as a paying customer, or whether to let the subscription lapse. Apple TV+ has had a decent amount of new exclusive content, but it lacks the depth of a service like Disney+, Hulu or HBO Max.

Nothing is official until it's official, though, so stand by for anything from Apple next week. Or not.