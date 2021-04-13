'Army of the Dead' trailer: A little Tig makes everything better

Tig Notaro as Peters in the Netflix film "Army of the Dead."

Las Vegas is fun. Heist movies are fun. Heist movies in last Vegas are fun. Dave Bautista is fun. Tig Notaro is fun.

Army of the Dead looks like a hell of a lot of fun, judging by this first full trailer .

The long-awaited flick from director Zack Snyder hits Netflix on May 21. And like any Snyder film (or #Snydercut of any Snyder film), there's been a fair bit of drama leading up to the release. Most notably in this case was the late replacement of Chris D'Elia after a series of accusations about his treatment of women.

So Chris is out, and in comes Tig Notaro. The comedian has found quite a little niche on film and on TV, with bits on Star Trek: Discovery, Fresh Off the Boat, and Transparent. And that's without even getting into her stellar stand-up. Notaro came on board after shooting had finished, so re-shoots and some digital drop-ins were in order.

And now we get to have a movie.

The gist of Army of the Dead: "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

That explains all the Kenny Rogers, then.