'Army of the Dead' trailer: A little Tig makes everything better

By

The long-awaited Zack Snyder cut lands on May 21.

Tig Notaro as Peters in the Netflix film "Army of the Dead."
Tig Notaro as Peters in the Netflix film "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)

Las Vegas is fun. Heist movies are fun. Heist movies in last Vegas are fun. Dave Bautista is fun. Tig Notaro is fun.

Army of the Dead looks like a hell of a lot of fun, judging by this first full trailer .

The long-awaited flick from director Zack Snyder hits Netflix on May 21. And like any Snyder film (or #Snydercut of any Snyder film), there's been a fair bit of drama leading up to the release. Most notably in this case was the late replacement of Chris D'Elia after a series of accusations about his treatment of women. 

So Chris is out, and in comes Tig Notaro. The comedian has found quite a little niche on film and on TV, with bits on Star Trek: Discovery, Fresh Off the Boat, and Transparent. And that's without even getting into her stellar stand-up. Notaro came on board after shooting had finished, so re-shoots and some digital drop-ins were in order.

And now we get to have a movie. 

The gist of Army of the Dead: "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

That explains all the Kenny Rogers, then.

Tig Notaro as Peters in the Netflix film "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)
Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter and Dave Bautista as Scott Ward in "Army of the Dead" on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)
"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder.

"Army of the Dead" director Zack Snyder. (Image credit: Netflix)
Dave Bautista as Scotta Ward, and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in Netflix's "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)

Dave Bautista as Scotta Ward, and Ella Purnell as Kate Ward in Netflix's "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)
Matthias Schweighöfer, left, as Dieter in Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and director/writer/producer Zack Snyder. (Image credit: Netflix)

Matthias Schweighöfer, left, as Dieter in Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and director/writer/producer Zack Snyder. (Image credit: Netflix)
From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)

From left, Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Omari Hardwick As Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, Colin Jones as Damon, Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter,Raùl Castillo as Mickey Guzman, and Ana De La Reguera as Cruz in Netflix's "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)
Dave Bautista and director Zack Snyder on the set of "Army of the Dead." (Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)