BAFTA viewers overjoyed to see 'spellbinding' Happy Valley win Most Memorable Moment
Happy Valley won the award for Most Memorable Moment at tonight's award
Happy Valley has won the award for Most Memorable Moment at tonight's awards - much to the delight of fans of the BBC show.
Sarah Lancashire also won the award for Best Actress for her role as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley.
Speaking about the win on the night, she said, "I feel very, very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors. Thank you to the BBC for giving this very British drama a very British home."
Happy Valley viewers took to social media to express their approval, with one writing, 'The Happy Valley finale deserves to win memorable moment, it was truly spellbinding.
'A masterclass in acting & writing.'
The Happy Valley finale deserves to win memorable moment, it was truly spellbinding. A masterclass in acting & writing. #BAFTATVAwardsMay 12, 2024
While another said, 'How wonderful that Rhys Connor chosen by Happy Valley to collect the ‘Best TV moment’ award.'
How wonderful that Rhys Connor chosen by Happy Valley to collect the ‘Best TV moment’ award.May 12, 2024
And another wrote, 'Last night, I voted for Switzerland. I also voted for Happy Valley. Like to know I'm not alone.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Last night, I voted for Switzerland. I also voted for Happy Valley. Like to know I'm not alone. #BAFTATVAwardsMay 12, 2024
Others commented about Rhys Connah's (who plays Ryan in the show) moving speech.
Another wrote on X, 'That young fella picking up the Happy Valley award just gave the best, most authentic, speech of the night. So nice to have a moment with a bit less ego.'
That young fella picking up the Happy Valley award just gave the best, most authentic, speech of the night. So nice to have a moment with a bit less ego. #BAFTATVAwardsMay 12, 2024
While another wrote, 'That young man from Happy Valley just nailed hispeech on the BAFTAs when he had to go up to accept it alone.'
That young man from Happy Valley just nailed hispeech on the BAFTAs when he had to go up to accept it alone.#BAFTASMay 12, 2024
And another wrote, 'Happy Valley deserve every award ever. I’ll never get over that show.'
Happy Valley deserve every award ever. I’ll never get over that show #BAFTATVAwardsMay 12, 2024
And another said, 'Finally, the public seem to have some taste in choosing the proper moment, congrats Happy Valley.'
Happy Valley deserve every award ever. I’ll never get over that show #BAFTATVAwardsMay 12, 2024
And another said, 'Gutted Doctor Who didn’t win but Happy Valley deserved it! Absolute brilliant series!'
Gutted Doctor Who didn’t win but Happy Valley deserved it! Absolute brilliant series! 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/dzlpgC21OXMay 12, 2024
You can watch the BAFTAs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and it's also available for catch-up on iPlayer.
Happy Valley is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.