BAFTA viewers overjoyed to see 'spellbinding' Happy Valley win Most Memorable Moment

Happy Valley has won the award for Most Memorable Moment at tonight's awards - much to the delight of fans of the BBC show.

Sarah Lancashire also won the award for Best Actress for her role as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley.

Speaking about the win on the night, she said, "I feel very, very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors. Thank you to the BBC for giving this very British drama a very British home."

Happy Valley viewers took to social media to express their approval, with one writing, 'The Happy Valley finale deserves to win memorable moment, it was truly spellbinding.

'A masterclass in acting & writing.'

While another said, 'How wonderful that Rhys Connor chosen by Happy Valley to collect the ‘Best TV moment’ award.'

And another wrote, 'Last night, I voted for Switzerland. I also voted for Happy Valley. Like to know I'm not alone.'

Others commented about Rhys Connah's (who plays Ryan in the show) moving speech.

Another wrote on X, 'That young fella picking up the Happy Valley award just gave the best, most authentic, speech of the night. So nice to have a moment with a bit less ego.'

While another wrote, 'That young man from Happy Valley just nailed hispeech on the BAFTAs when he had to go up to accept it alone.'

And another wrote, 'Happy Valley deserve every award ever. I’ll never get over that show.'

And another said, 'Finally, the public seem to have some taste in choosing the proper moment, congrats Happy Valley.'

And another said, 'Gutted Doctor Who didn’t win but Happy Valley deserved it! Absolute brilliant series!'

You can watch the BAFTAs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and it's also available for catch-up on iPlayer.

Happy Valley is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.