BBC announces huge Gladiators news ahead of this weekend's grand final

Gladiators will return for a second season, following the huge success of the rebooted series on BBC One.

While the final of Gladiators 2024 is just days away, there's plenty to look forward to as the BBC has renewed the competition series for a second instalment, after millions of people tuned in to the first one.

The reboot was presented by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh and saw the introduction of brand new Gladiators from across the world of fitness and sport.

According to the BBC, it was the biggest entertainment launch for a new series in seven years with 28-day figures showing that 9.8m viewers watched the first episode, and with the series averaging 8.3 million viewers to date.

So it's no surprise that fans are hungry for more, and a second season will introduce some new Contenders ready to take on the fearsome Gladiators and the equally as terrifying Eliminator!

Speaking about the exciting news: Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to watch the show in their masses.

"It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gladiators hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh (Image credit: BBC/James Stack)

Meanwhile, Dan Baldwin, Managing Director at production company Hungry Bear Media added: “It’s no exaggeration to say that the response to Gladiators has been phenomenal. The episodes have been packed with nail-biting drama, thrilling action and huge emotion. Series 2 will see the show go from strength to strength. We have some amazing surprises in store for the fans. Are you ready?!?"

The BBC has also revealed that filming will once again take place at the Sheffield Utilita Arena, with tickets being released in due course.

It is expected that the 16 Gladiators will return for the second season, but if there are any changes to the line-up going forward, we will keep you updated on all the latest Gladiators news!

The Gladiators 2024 final airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, March 30 at 5:50 pm.