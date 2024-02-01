BBC announces second season of Ten Pound Poms — but is Michelle Keegan returning?

Ten Pound Poms fans will be thrilled that the show has been renewed for a second season, and now we know which of the original cast will be returning.

After the huge success of the first season, which became one of the UK’s biggest new dramas of 2023, Ten Pound Poms season 2 has been confirmed by the BBC, and we now know that Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan will be returning for the new series.

The show followed a group of Brits leaving dreary post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world, but once they arrived in their new home in Australia, they soon realised they'd been misled on what their new life would be like.

After a challenging first year in Australia which saw drama unfold for all characters, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 as they continue their adventure down under.

We will see everyone determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be, but will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

At the end of season 1 we saw Kate tell her long-lost son who she really was. She insisted she hadn’t abandoned him, and loved him very much - but does she kidnap him or does she take him home to his Australian parents when he asks to go home?

And what will the second season see for Terry and Annie, and how will their teen daughter Pattie cope with being a new mum?

Then there is the big question of whether Sheila Anderson survives her heartbreaking suicide attempt. While JJ appeared to save her from the water before it was too late, does this mean Sheila makes a full recovery? And if she does, will she be forced to return to life with her vile husband?

What does the future hold for Terry and Annie? (Image credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

As well as the familiar faces we will see returning, the second season will also introduce some new characters, including the Skinner family, fresh off the boat from Ireland and the unscrupulous land-lord Benny Bates.

But will these new characters bring some sunshine into our returning characters’ lives… or just more drama?

Also returning for series two alongside Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown are Australian actors Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans) as Bill, Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life Of Jess) as Stevie, Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love, The Castle) as JJ, Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly, The Time of Our Lives) as Marlene.

Ten Pound Poms series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.