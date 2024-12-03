BBC drops both MasterChef specials from Christmas line up after Gregg Wallace complaints

The BBC has confirmed that MasterChef has been dropped from its festive line-up following the news Gregg Wallace has temporarily stepped away from his presenting role on the show.

It was announced last week that Gregg, who hosts MasterChef with fellow chef John Torode has left the show while an investigation takes place into allegations of historical misconduct.

The BBC had scheduled two MasterChef Christmas specials over the festive period, but they have now been axed. The first of the episodes was set to be a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, featuring Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish and singer Max George plus Duncan James as a guest judge.

The second festive special — MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza — was set to see Strictly Come Dancing stars take over the MasterChef kitchen with Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu all taking part as Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse set them challenges.

A BBC spokesperson told BBC News: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

The sudden schedule change comes after it was reported that 13 individuals have come forward with allegations of "inappropriate sexual comments" made by Gregg over 17 years covering five different TV shows. Something that he strongly denies.

Gregg has stepped down from presenting duties while an investigation takes place but posted a video on his social media over the weekend, blaming "middle-class women of a certain age" for the complaints.

He told his followers: "I have been doing MasterChef for 20 years — amateur, celebrity and professional MasterChef and I think in that time I have worked with over 4,000 contestants of all different ages, all different backgrounds and all walks of life. And now I am reading in the paper there’s been 13 complaints in that time.

"I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn't right. In over 20 years of television, can you imagine how many women, female contestants, on MasterChef, have made sexual remarks or sexual innuendo, can you imagine?"

However, on Monday this week, he issued an apology in a new video. Gregg said: "I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday and any upset I may have caused. I wasn't in a good space when I posted it. I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion."

Gregg's lawyers have denied all allegations and say the chef is "fully cooperating" with an investigation launched by MasterChef production company Banijay UK.

Banijay UK said in a statement: "Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

"While this review is underway, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully cooperating throughout the process."

It is yet to be announced what will be replacing the MasterChef specials in the Christmas TV lineup.