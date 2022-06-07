BBC shares exciting first look at the Death in Paradise Christmas Special as filming gets underway

The BBC has given us our first look at this year's Death in Paradise Christmas Special as filming on the special and Death in Paradise season 12 has officially begun on Guadeloupe.

This first look image (below) is a behind-the-scenes snap featuring DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) smiling alongside Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) on the terrace of the Saint Marie Police Station.

Ralf Little and Don Warrington are ready for some festive filming. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Along with this festive photo, we've also learned that more of the cast of the show will be back for another intriguing case this Christmas.

The returning cast for the 2022 Death in Paradise Christmas special also includes Officer Marlon Pryce (played by Tahj Miles), Mayor Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine), Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder), and DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson). Guest stars are set to be announced soon, too!

Producer Tim Key has also teased the plot for the new special. He said: "We had been wanting to do a Death In Paradise Christmas special for years, and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant.

"We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue, and surprise that our fans love to see", he added.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) is feeling festive in the Death in Paradise Christmas Special. (Image credit: BBC/ Red Planet / Denis Guyeon)

Meanwhile, the BBC has promised that the new Death in Paradise Christmas special will be exactly what the fans have been craving since the last series finished airing in February.

In a statement about the show, they said: "Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the Death in Paradise Christmas Special will continue to offer the show's endearing mix of escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists, and, once completed, filming will continue into series 12."

We learned that Death in Paradise would be getting a second Christmas special earlier this year after the first one proved to be a huge hit.

The show's first-ever Christmas special was one of the most-watched shows of the festive period, with more than 8.8 million viewers tuning in (based on all-screens 30+ days figures).

Will this new feature-length special manage to top that this Christmas?

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One this Christmas. You can catch up with previous seasons over on BBC iPlayer.