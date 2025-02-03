BBC viewers are ALL saying the same thing about Miss Austen starring Keeley Hawes

The new show Miss Austen launched on screens last night and has already impressed fans.

BBC drama Miss Austen, starring Keeley Hawes, is based on Gill Hornby's book of the same name, and the four-part series tells the untold story of Cassandra Austen (played by Keeley Hawes), who burned her sister Jane's letters.

Fans were impressed with the BBC show, taking to social media to praise the performances.

'Miss Austen broke my heart, it was absolute gold. Superb acting and such a beautiful tale to tell,' wrote one fan of the BBC show on X (formerly Twitter).

'Congratulations @keeleyhawes and cast, it was stunning and brightened up a long cold weekend.'

Miss Austen broke my heart, it was absolute gold. Superb acting and such a beautiful tale to tell. Congratulations @keeleyhawes and cast, it was stunning and brightened up a long cold weekend 🥰 #MissAusten #JaneAusten #BBCFebruary 2, 2025

While another said, 'Check out the full series of Miss Austen now on player. It’s a beautiful series directed by the incredible @WalshAisling . And if you stay for the credits I’m in them! My first 2nd Unit Director role!'

Check out the full series of Miss Austen now on player. It’s a beautiful series directed by the incredible @WalshAisling. And if you stay for the credits I’m in them! My first 2nd Unit Director role!#missAusten #2ndUnitDirector #bbc pic.twitter.com/bPioY13ExiFebruary 2, 2025

Viewers also took to social media to share quotes from the series that resonated, with another writing, 'She would have no marriage to succeed in, no vicarage to run, no children to raise.

'This was to be the test of Miss – forever, eternally Miss – Cassandra Austen. And by God – that God who had in His wisdom chosen to try and destroy her – she would pass it.'

“She would have no marriage to succeed in, no vicarage to run, no children to raise. This was to be the test of Miss – forever, eternally Miss – Cassandra Austen. And by God – that God who had in His wisdom chosen to try and destroy her – she would pass it.” #missausten pic.twitter.com/4jj1v1XADhFebruary 2, 2025

The One Show shared a clip of Keeley Hawes talking about the role, with the caption, 'Keeley Hawes dives into the lesser-known story of Jane Austen’s sister in her latest drama series, ‘Miss Austen’.

'She reveals just how much of the series is rooted in true events.'

Keeley Hawes dives into the lesser-known story of Jane Austen’s sister in her latest drama series, ‘Miss Austen’. She reveals just how much of the series is rooted in true events.#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/oOV7dwYdLc pic.twitter.com/6G5eHTrAZWJanuary 30, 2025

Meanwhile, other fans of the BBC show have been sharing positive reviews of the show, with another writing, 'Some Miss Austen review – Keeley Hawes is magnificent in this absolute treat of a period drama.'

Synnøve Karlsen, who made her name in the 2017 drama Clique, has also impressed Miss Austen fans.

While another wrote, 'Curiosity took me to #MissAusten, and I'm glad it did.

'Delicately moving, beautifully made, with excellent work by all, but especially Keeley Hawes (as always) and Synnøve Karlsen.'

Miss Austen will continue on BBC One next Sunday. The whole four-part series is available to watch on iPlayer.