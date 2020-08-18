'Becoming' tells the stories of 10 talented famous people starting Sept. 18

Disney+ on Sept. 18 will debut Becoming. The 10-part "insightful and uplifting series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians."

They're all names you know: Adam Devine, Anthony Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll, and Rob Gronkowski. (OK, if you don't know one of those, maybe ask your kids.)

Here's the gist, per Disney:

In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star’s “becoming” story.

The whole thing is produced by ESPN, so you know it's going to have some quality to it.